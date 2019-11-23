CROWN POINT — When the Northwest Regional SWAT team celebrates another year of operation in December, Crown Brewing will provide the agency with something to cheers with.
Crown Brewing for years has donated kegs of its beer to the agency for its annual fundraiser. This year Zack Bryan, of Crown Brewing, approached the team about creating a special brew and donating it to the team just for the event.
They jumped on the opportunity.
“I thought that was a really cool idea,” said Merrillville police Lt. Bob Morgan, commander of the Northwest Regional SWAT team.
On Saturday, several members of the team visited Crown Brewing to begin the brewing process for the special double IPA, which has been named Door Kickerz.
Some of the members pulled up to the brewery in the team's mine-resistant, ambush-protected (MRAP) vehicles.
Bryan explained what's involved in brewing the beer, and team members participated by adding some ingredients.
Bryan said two kegs of Door Kickerz will be brewed. That's about 300 pints.
The beer only will be available during the team's annual fundraiser from 5 p.m. to midnight Dec. 13 at the Halls of St. George, 905 E. Joliet St. in Schererville.
Tickets are $30 if purchased in advance and $35 at the door. Admission includes food, beer and soft drinks. Morgan said the fundraiser is Christmas-themed and family-friendly.
The event will include a 50/50 raffle, and the prize is expected to reach thousands of dollars for the winner. There also will be a gun raffle.
About 1,100 people attended last year's fundraiser.
“That's a very good crowd,” Morgan said.
The Northwest Regional SWAT team consists of officers from 10 local police departments. Morgan said each agency contributes $4,000 annually for operations.
“They can call us for anything,” he said.
Although appreciative of those contributions, much more funding is needed to operate the team, which is why the annual fundraiser is an important event for the agency.
The team is in the process of creating a multi-year financial plan. Morgan said the entity anticipates large-scale needs in coming years, including replacing a MRAP and acquiring other equipment.
Morgan said the team has a new command center it is funding, and it sends members all over the country for specialized training.
“I'm proud of our team,” Morgan said.
Visit www.facebook.com/nwr.swat for information about the team and the fundraiser. Morgan said those interesting in purchasing tickets can contact him through the Facebook page. Officers can deliver tickets in Lake County and mail them.