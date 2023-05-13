'We fight together:' Sounds of Sarah fentanyl and addiction awareness walk Attendees take a moment of silence for all those who have died from drug overdoses or fentanyl poisonings at Sounds of Sarah's Walk and Run on…

HIGHLAND — A couple months ago, Sounds of Sarah Executive Director Patty Stovall sponsored billboards around the Region, with the faces of residents who died from fentanyl poisonings.

On Saturday, she again honored the lives behind the faces at Sounds of Sarah's first 3K Walk and Run at Wicker Park.

The event raised money for programming in support of prevention and education on the dangers of opioid usage and illicit fentanyl poisonings.

"One of the scariest things we can say is, 'It will never happen to me, it will never happen to my child'," Stovall said. "For those who have lost a child or loved one, I want everyone to know they're not alone."

Stovall was joined by local groups promoting local resources, such as Gary Harm Reduction and Northwest Indiana Suicide Prevention Council. As participants made their way to each organization's booth, others waited eagerly to begin their trek around the park. Supporters wore shirts with the nonprofit's logo, a purple butterfly, and the phrase "We Fight Together" across the chest. A banner hung with photos of the same faces who were on Stovall's initial billboard — this time, she more than quadrupled the number of images.

A phrase in capital letters at the top of the banner clamored out to the crowd: "Can you see me now?"

'We fight together:' Sounds of Sarah fentanyl and addiction awareness walk Sounds of Sarah Executive Director Patty Stovall addresses the crowd Saturday at the nonprofit's inaugural 3K Walk and Run at Wicker Park in H…

Stovall introduced the board of directors to the crowd. All five members said how honored they were to be part of the cause and talked up the importance of promoting resources for people struggling with substance abuse, opioid use and mental illness.

"Through nonprofits such as Sounds of Sarah, we are able to take charges and lead the lost to resources," Dorothia Smith said.

Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster, noted the Legislature's role in promoting resources and preventing deaths by illicit fentanyl use. Andrade co-sponsored Senate Enrolled Act 379, which heightened penalties for people who are caught selling or in possession of substances that contain fentanyl. It was signed into law April 20.

"This is an urgent threat to our communities and all Hoosiers," he said. "Let us continue to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl and bring those dealers to justice."

Before the walk began, Stovall invited all mothers and other loved ones who had lost someone to a drug overdose or poisoning to walk to the front of the stage for a Mother's Day gift. As she embraced each mother, she handed over a butterfly figurine.

'We fight together:' Sounds of Sarah fentanyl and addiction awareness walk Patty Stovall hugs Maggie Leslie as David Leslie looks on. The Leslies lost their daughter, Deborah, to a drug poisoning in September.

One of the women, Dana Summers of Lowell, lost her son, Garett, in November 2021. He was 21.

"I don't think you ever heal from this," Summers said. "You just learn to cope."

Summers said she is frustrated at the lack of resources and help available for people struggling with substance use or opioid use disorders in her area. She took her son to several treatment centers and felt that his individual needs weren't being prioritized.

"All patients have different genetics, different addictions," she said. "But they treat everybody the same."

'We fight together:' Sounds of Sarah fentanyl and addiction awareness walk A group of participants recoup Saturday after walking and running around Wicker Park at Sounds of Sarah's 3K Walk and Run.

Joe Saczawa knows this better than many people. He's battled heroin use for 17 years and been in and out of recovery. He said a massive part of his recovery has been to identify situations that might trigger behaviors or reactions that lead to drug use.

"It affects you mentally, physically and spiritually," he said. "It's about being aware and cognizant of triggers, things that are associated with the nature of addiction."

Today, he's celebrating six months in recovery.

"It's about learning to regulate feelings and behaviors in a healthy way," Saczawa said.

He said he's relied on his friends, time spent in Narcotics Anonymous and especially his mom, Lora, for support: "Recovery is about connection."

'We fight together:' Sounds of Sarah fentanyl and addiction awareness walk Sounds of Sarah board member Dorothia Smith (left) comforts Patty Stovall as she embraces mom Dana Summers (right). Summers lost her son, Gare…

GALLERY: The Times Photos of the Week PNW graduation May 2023 PNW graduation May 2023 PNW graduation May 2023 PNW graduation May 2023 PNW graduation May 2023 Baseball's back in Crown Point Baseball's back in Crown Point Baseball's back in Crown Point Crown Point National Day of Prayer Crown Point National Day of Prayer Crown Point National Day of Prayer Crown Point National Day of Prayer Crown Point National Day of Prayer Shriners' Vidalia onions on the Square Mrvan serves food at Hess Elementary Mrvan serves food at Hess Elementary Mrvan serves food at Hess Elementary Mrvan serves food at Hess Elementary Mrvan serves food at Hess Elementary WEATHER'S PAR FOR THE COURSE Golfing at Wicker Valpo open house Eddie Melton/Jerome Prince primary night Eddie Melton/Jerome Prince primary night Eddie Melton/Jerome Prince primary night Eddie Melton/Jerome Prince primary night Voters turn out for municipal elections Voters turn out for municipal elections Voters turn out for municipal elections Indian Medical Association of Indiana gives new heating and cooling system to the Brothers Keeper Indian Medical Association of Indiana gives new heating and cooling system to the Brothers Keeper Tradewinds gala 2023 Books, Brushes & Bands spring tea 2023 Books, Brushes & Bands spring tea 2023 Books, Brushes & Bands spring tea 2023 Gallery HTML code