Anyone going to the South Shore Arts Web site (southshoreartsonline.org) might wonder why the logo is a Charlie Chaplin-esque derby.
Founded in 1936 by 10 people in Hammond, the organization held its first art show in the millinery department of the former Edward C. Minas department store in downtown Hammond. Hence, the hat. Established to feature Hammond artists, the organization has grown to include all of Lake County and many surrounding areas.
Headquartered since 1989 in the Center for the Visual and Performing Arts in Munster, South Shore Arts also has locations in Crown Point and Hammond. The Hammond site is a former NIPSCO substation just a block from the Minas location, while the Crown Point site, opened in 1998, is in The Artful Garden at 611 N. Indiana Ave.
The arts organization originally occupied a former bank building on the Crown Point Square, but South Shore Arts Executive Director John Cain said the group moved out after 13 years because “it looked like a bank.” That site is now home to Chemshaw 13, which banks on doughnuts and comics. The Artful Garden is a cottage, and patrons can buy garden decorations in addition to attending art classes and exhibitions.
Bridget Covert, director of exhibitions, said South Shore Arts holds about five exhibitions each year with artists from Northwest Indiana and Chicago displaying works in every media. A wine and cheese reception is open to the public, and South Shore Arts is working to host a group exhibition for the fall, Covert said.
“We are trying to get the word out about the Crown Point location for everyone with an interest in art and in sharpening their skills,” she said. “We offer classes in drawing and painting there, but our other locations have classes in just about everything.”
Covert said students range in age from 3 on up because “you’re never too young or too old to start.”
The receptions encourage people to hang out and enjoy The Artful Garden’s artful garden, and, for those who want to develop their own artistic talents, classes are held Mondays through Thursdays. Camps, workshops and parties provide additional incentive to visit the Crown Point location.
“We try to create a space to hold classes and provide exhibition space for local artists,” Covert said.
The organization gets funding from supporters of the arts and others. Fees for the classes cover the costs of the materials and the teachers’ stipend.
Cain has headed the South Shore Arts since 1993. He started the outreach program that gave rise to the Crown Point and Hammond locations because some people didn’t feel comfortable going going to the Center for the Visual and Performing Arts for classes.
“We had planned to open several other such locations, but we were so successful at just taking our classes to other locations that we never created any more,” he said. “It’s a lot cheaper for an instructor to go to a community than for all the kids to go to a central location, and we wanted to reach a larger geographical audience.
“We have to do things as economically as possible while reaching as many people as possible and providing the highest quality we can. All our teachers are very experienced and have won awards and can provide a strong curriculum in whatever they do.”
One of the first programs South Shore Arts offered in the schools was for fourth-graders and drew 30 students. Cain said it quickly morphed into other forms for other grades until, at one point, South Shore Arts was serving 30,000 kids a year by partnering with public and private schools, social service agencies and municipal park and recreation departments.
Though funding from the East Chicago Foundation, which helped drive that growth, is no longer available, South Shore Arts still serves about 10,000 kids a year, he said.
“We are trying to form a teen program now,” Cain said. “At our peak we were expanding into the middle schools with classes that combined art with healthy life choices. Now, we want to move into the high school in the coming years. We have an annual high school art exhibit that we’ve done for 45 years. We give away $8,000 to $10,000 in scholarships each year, and we had 200 student artists at this year’s exhibit.
“So much in life is singular and online, but we need opportunities to function with others. We want to continue activities that are actual and not virtual and help people develop their skills.”