South Shore Legends creator John Davies is surprise inductee

Born Leila Carman in northwestern Oklahoma in 1928, Botts grew up during the Dust Bowl, which is said to have influenced her. She became an environmentalist known for her efforts toward conservation and preservation of the Great Lakes.

The woman who founded two nonprofit organizations was named head of the Great Lakes Basin Commission by President Jimmy Carter. Botts also co-authored a number of books and reports on environmental issues.

Twice in the 1990s, she traveled to the former Soviet Union to coach citizen environmental groups. In 1997 her efforts led to the founding of the Dunes Environmental Learning Center, now the Dunes Learning Center, within Indiana Dunes National Park.

In addition to serving on several state commissions, Botts co-produced Shifting Sands: On the Path to Sustainability, a 60-minute documentary film on the history of the Dunes Region released in April 2016. Botts died in 2019.

“Mom fell in love with the Dunes,” Beth Botts, her daughter, said. “She was always very concerned about the necessity of getting people involved. She needed to work with and understand people.”