South Shore Legends creator John Davies is surprise inductee

HAMMOND — John Davies thought he was attending the annual induction ceremony for the South Shore Legends as an audience member. Then came the surprise announcement.
Davies, 78, creator of the Legends, became the 82nd person or group to join the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority Wall of Legends Wednesday at the Indiana Welcome Center.
“You inspire me,” Legends Scholarship recipient Mya Bell told Davies. Bell is a sophomore at Purdue Northwest’s Hammond campus.
In accepting the honor, Davies said he stands in the presence of “great people who changed the world. Their stories need to be told today, tomorrow, and forever.”
Presenting the award, Cathy Svetanoff, interim president and CEO of the CCSVA, cited the Valparaiso University graduate for his work with the Northwest Indiana Wellness Council, his “Yes to Fitness, No to Drugs” White House campaign, and his 65-mile marathon walk to promote the Region.
Besides the South Shore Legends, Davies, a Valparaiso resident, was behind the modern South Shore poster campaign promoting different communities, institutions, and activities.
Svetanoff said Davies embodies the Legends pillars of innovation, courage, exploration, and creativity. In 2019, Davies received the first lifetime achievement award from the Northwest Indiana Society of Innovators. He has also received the Chester Dobis Lifetime Achievement Award from the SSCVA.
“He has transformed Northwest Indiana through his efforts to promote the Region is a positive way,” Svetanoff said.
A South Shore Legend is an individual who has had a substantial impact with lasting implications in Northwest Indiana and worldwide. Past inductees include astronauts, actors, and military personnel.
"I’m just grateful that I played a small part in reminding people that there is greatness in Northwest Indiana,” Davies said, thanking his colleagues, family and the SSCVA “for understanding the importance of celebrating” the lives of those who built this Region.
Bell, a human development and family studies major at Purdue Northwest, hopes to become a child life specialist. The Schererville resident, a Lake Central graduate, said, “College has brought me out of my shell.”
Bell is secretary-treasurer of the Purdue Northwest food pantry; serves on the school’s Honors College Advisory Board; and is vice president of human development and family studies.
Elsewhere, an environmentalist, two inventors, and a 19th-century advocate for temperance and women’s rights joined Davies as the newest inductees. Honored were Lee Botts, William E. and Dr. Joe R. Urschel, and Naomi Bowman Talbert Anderson.
Born Leila Carman in northwestern Oklahoma in 1928, Botts grew up during the Dust Bowl, which is said to have influenced her. She became an environmentalist known for her efforts toward conservation and preservation of the Great Lakes.
The woman who founded two nonprofit organizations was named head of the Great Lakes Basin Commission by President Jimmy Carter. Botts also co-authored a number of books and reports on environmental issues.
Twice in the 1990s, she traveled to the former Soviet Union to coach citizen environmental groups. In 1997 her efforts led to the founding of the Dunes Environmental Learning Center, now the Dunes Learning Center, within Indiana Dunes National Park.
In addition to serving on several state commissions, Botts co-produced Shifting Sands: On the Path to Sustainability, a 60-minute documentary film on the history of the Dunes Region released in April 2016. Botts died in 2019.
“Mom fell in love with the Dunes,” Beth Botts, her daughter, said. “She was always very concerned about the necessity of getting people involved. She needed to work with and understand people.”
Together William E. and his son, Dr. Joe R. Urschel, hold more than 140 patents. Urschel Laboratories, now in Chesterton, was founded in 1910 with William’s invention of the Gooseberry Snipper, which removes stems and blossoms from the berry. Doing the work of 100 persons daily, the Snipper was widely sold to Michigan canners.
Since that founding, Urschel Laboratories has been designing and manufacturing precision industrial cutting machinery. During World War II, the company aided the war effort, including shell casings and aircraft parts, said William F. Baker, executive director of real estate for Urschel Laboratories.
William’s 1941 patent concerning a concrete forming/laying machine is believed to be the earliest venture into what is now 3D printing. Among Joe’s inventions is the single pass milling machine, the Comitrol Processor Model 9300, still the go-to device for producing peanut butter and nut milks.
William died in 1948. Joe died in 1996.
Baker called the men “true inventors and innovators.” He noted that daily at least one piece of produce is being cut somewhere with an Urschel machine.
Poet, writer, public speaker, suffragette, and temperance proponent, Anderson addressed issues of black women but advocated for all genders and race. She was born in Michigan City in 1843 to one of two black families in the community. After moving to Chicago in 1868, she became a public figure.
Anderson was involved with the International Organization of Grand Templars and later the Women’s Christian Temperance Union. She addressed the Women’s Rights Convention in Chicago in 1865. After moving to Ohio in 1869, she wrote articles for newspapers and lectured on women’s rights. She supported her family as a hairdresser, manager of an orphanage, and teacher.
After moving to Kansas in 1894, she continued to write and lecture for temperance and women’s rights. She co-founded a home for black children in Wichita. She remained active after moving to California in the 1890s. She died in 1899.
Bonnie Schaaf of the Celebrating Naomi Anderson Committee said the honoree “was well ahead of her time for a woman of color” who “slipped through the cracks of history.” Anderson, Schaff said, is finally earning recognition in recent times.
The committee received an Indiana Humanities grant for a series of eight sculptures reflecting Anderson’s life to be located in Michigan City’s Westcott Park. Bernard Williams of LaPorte has been commissioned to sculpt the images, scheduled for unveiling in early 2022.