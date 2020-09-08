South Shore Line revises train departure schedules for Sunday

×
Some South Shore Line commuters should prepare to change their morning plans Sunday, as departure times have been revised for two eastbound trains.
Departure changes affect Trains 107 and 605, which are both to arrive about five to 10 minutes behind and ahead their regular schedule, respectively, officials said.
Train 107 will depart Millennium Station at 10:15 a.m., as opposed to its usual 10 a.m. departure, and train 605 will depart at 12:05 p.m., instead of its current time of 12:12 p.m.
Trains may leave up to four minutes before their scheduled times, officials said. Commuters should plan ahead for the revised departure times.
For more information on train schedules and statuses, visit www.mysouthshoreline.com.
