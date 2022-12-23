South Shore Line suspends remainder of all westbound train service Friday due to weather

Inclement weather has caused the South Shore Line to suspend all westbound train service for the remainder of Friday, a representative said.

All remaining eastbound train service will be suspended except for two out of Millennium Station. Train 111 will depart at 4:02 p.m. and Train 119 will depart at 5:58 p.m., the representative said.

After Train 119, there will be no remaining eastbound service.

Updates regarding train service Saturday will be made as they become available.

