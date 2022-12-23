 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Shore Line suspends remainder of all westbound train service Friday due to weather

South Shore Line stops westbound departures Friday

Updates for Saturday departures on the South Shore Line will be announced as they become available. 

 Joseph S. Pete

Inclement weather has caused the South Shore Line to suspend all westbound train service for the remainder of Friday, a representative said. 

All remaining eastbound train service will be suspended except for two out of Millennium Station. Train 111 will depart at 4:02 p.m. and Train 119 will depart at 5:58 p.m., the representative said.

After Train 119, there will be no remaining eastbound service.

Updates regarding train service Saturday will be made as they become available.

