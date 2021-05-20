South Shore Line to bus commuters to stations between Carroll Avenue, Gary Metro stations

South Shore Line commuters should prepared for upcoming alterations to their typical route, if they're coming from anywhere between the Carroll Avenue station in Michigan City to the Gary Metro Center station.

Starting Saturday, the rail line plans to bus passengers to its stations between those locations for 10 days, an announcement from the South Shore Line's Communications office states.

During this period from May 22-28, service to the Beverly Shores station will be suspended. The 11th Street station in Michigan City remains closed since May 1.

Passengers will not be able to transport bikes on the buses.

Passengers going westbound will need to exit and board in front of the Carroll Avenue station and reboard at the Gary Metro station. Eastbound passengers will get off at the Gary Metro station to board buses, then board their regular trains again at Carroll Avenue, the rail line said.

Buses will make other scheduled stops between the Carroll Avenue and Gary Metro stations, with the exceptions of the Beverly Shores and 11th Street stations.

The following trains will be bused to stations between Carroll Ave. and Gary Metro Center from May 22-28, and will not service Beverly Shores Station, the rail line said: