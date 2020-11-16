 Skip to main content
South Shore trains requiring masks of riders
South Shore Line stock

A South Shore Line train pulls into the station in this file photo.

 Doug Ross, The Times, file

CHESTERTON — In keeping with last week's executive order from the governor, the South Shore Line is requiring face masks or coverings for anyone riding a train or visiting a station, the rail line has announced.

"If a passenger is in need of a mask, the SSL will continue to provide masks free of charge," the train operator said. "Passengers are reminded to continue to maintain six feet of social distance from other individuals onboard all trains and at stations."

"Passengers who do not comply with the order will be subject to removal from trains," according to SSL.

The train line has done away with its "mask noncompliance" car as part of the new rules.

The only exceptions to these new rules are passengers with medical/health issues and children younger than 8.

Gov. Eric Holcomb issued an executive order Friday detailing the guidelines Indiana residents and businesses are expected to follow over the next month to help stem the latest surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The primary recommendations are familiar: always wear face masks in public places; try to stay 6 feet away from non-household members; wash hands and clean frequently touched surfaces often; and individuals who are sick, vulnerable or older than 65 should stay home as much as possible.

Businesses also must continue advising customers that masks are required for entry and see that masks are worn, ensure social distancing guidelines are consistently followed, and that food and drink only are served to seated patrons at restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

