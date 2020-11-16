South Shore trains requiring masks of riders

CHESTERTON — In keeping with last week's executive order from the governor, the South Shore Line is requiring face masks or coverings for anyone riding a train or visiting a station, the rail line has announced.

"If a passenger is in need of a mask, the SSL will continue to provide masks free of charge," the train operator said. "Passengers are reminded to continue to maintain six feet of social distance from other individuals onboard all trains and at stations."

"Passengers who do not comply with the order will be subject to removal from trains," according to SSL.

The train line has done away with its "mask noncompliance" car as part of the new rules.

The only exceptions to these new rules are passengers with medical/health issues and children younger than 8.

Gov. Eric Holcomb issued an executive order Friday detailing the guidelines Indiana residents and businesses are expected to follow over the next month to help stem the latest surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.