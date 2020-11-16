South Shore trains requiring masks of riders

CHESTERTON — In keeping with last week's executive order from the governor, the South Shore Line is requiring face masks or coverings for anyone riding a train or visiting a station, the rail line has announced.
"If a passenger is in need of a mask, the SSL will continue to provide masks free of charge," the train operator said. "Passengers are reminded to continue to maintain six feet of social distance from other individuals onboard all trains and at stations."
"Passengers who do not comply with the order will be subject to removal from trains," according to SSL.
The train line has done away with its "mask noncompliance" car as part of the new rules.
The only exceptions to these new rules are passengers with medical/health issues and children younger than 8.
Gov. Eric Holcomb issued an executive order Friday detailing the guidelines Indiana residents and businesses are expected to follow over the next month to help stem the latest surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
The primary recommendations are familiar: always wear face masks in public places; try to stay 6 feet away from non-household members; wash hands and clean frequently touched surfaces often; and individuals who are sick, vulnerable or older than 65 should stay home as much as possible.
Businesses also must continue advising customers that masks are required for entry and see that masks are worn, ensure social distancing guidelines are consistently followed, and that food and drink only are served to seated patrons at restaurants, bars and nightclubs.
Crown Point Community School Corp.
Gary Community School Corp.
Lake Central School Corp.
Merrillville Community School Corp.
Michigan City Area Schools
North Newton School Corp.
Portage Township Schools
River Forest Community School Corp.
School City of East Chicago
School Town of Highland
School Town of Munster
Tri-Creek School Corp.
Valparaiso Community Schools
Valparaiso University
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.