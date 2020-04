Southbound, northbound lane closures planned for I-65

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CROWN POINT — A lane closure on Interstate 65 will stretch through southern Crown Point to just south of U.S. 30 in Merrillville.

Starting 6 p.m. Monday, crews will be working on a concrete patching project on I-65’s southbound and northbound center lanes between mile markers 244 and 251, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

All lanes will reopen when construction ends May 1.

Open sections of road will alternate on the southbound and northbound lanes. Drivers should be extremely cautious while driving in the construction zone and be prepared to move over to follow traffic flow, INDOT said.

Because of a current decrease in traffic, the project’s time table has been adjusted to finish the work sooner and have less impact on interstate traffic, INDOT said.

