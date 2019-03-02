CROWN POINT — The new indoor pool is filled, and construction crews are putting the finishing touches on the interior of the $34 million addition to what is now called the Dean and Barbara White Southlake YMCA in preparation for the planned April 15 grand opening.
The Y informed its members of the event Friday and announced it will have a community open house with tours of the new facilities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 13. A special donor dedication ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. April 11.
The opening comes a little more than two years after the Y announced the start of a fundraising campaign to augment the Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation’s plan to contribute $16 million to the project. The White family donation was announced in November 2014. The next two years were spent planning the makeup of the expansion.
The total family contribution eventually was $21 million, about $10 million came from other large donors and $3.4 million was raised from the general public during the fundraising campaign begun in January 2017. The project broke ground Sept. 14 of that year.
Marketing Director Jill Schaffenberger said the project is one of the largest privately funded YMCAs in the Midwest. The early construction work was hampered by bad weather, but the general contractor, Tonn and Blank, has it pretty much back on schedule.
“We are trying to create a great space where families and kids and people of all ages can come together,” Schaffenberger said.
The 80,000-square-foot addition will feature both an indoor and an outdoor pool. Schaffenberger said the 100-foot water slide for the indoor pool was recently installed, and the pool will have other water features, a zero-depth entry, a sauna and whirlpool and a warm water pool. The improvements will allow more family and lap swim times.
The outdoor pool won’t be filled until May, but that area will include a climbing wall, diving board, private cabanas, a spray-and-play feature for families and lap swimming.
The addition includes a wellness area with expanded group exercise facilities, functional training areas, a new cycle studio offering a connected/digital experience, personalized TV screens on the cardio equipment and a sports performance/turf area.
The gyms will have increased youth sports for all ages, two gyms for open play and family time and an indoor 1/6-mile track around the gyms and fitness area. A Kids Zone/Kids Club will feature activities for more age groups, interactive play areas and programmed activities for kids while their parents work out.
Schaffenberger said the indoor track, which will traverse both the new and the original Y, won’t be finished until later in the year.
“Crossroads YMCA is very excited to be approaching completion of the new Dean and Barbara White Southlake YMCA. This project would not be possible without the generosity of Dean and Barbara White and the White Family. Their gift enabled us to build a destination YMCA that will have a large impact on the quality of life for everyone in the community,” Crossroads YMCA CEO Jay Buckmaster said.