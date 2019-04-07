MUNSTER — Special education teacher Lisa Rudy is using her passion for working with kids and running to help girls gain confidence for the past six years.
Rudy has not always liked running. When she was a child she hated to run and it was not until she was an adult that she started to enjoy it. Rudy explained that since she started running, she has been able to focus her mind better and able to go through life a bit more relaxed.
In 2013, a parent came to Rudy and asked if she would help start a Girls on the Run program at the school. Rudy found her love for running and started the program at James B. Eads Elementary School with the support of the GOTR of Northwest Indiana council.
GOTR is a non-profit organization for girls in third through eighth grade. It is a 10-week program which meets two times a week. The meetings focus on running as well as social and emotional learning.
“The team is the girls’ team, and I want to make sure everyone feels a part of it. We want everyone to feel welcome no matter their background,” Rudy said.
Rudy has been a coach for 11 seasons and says each season is a whole new experience.
“I learn so much about myself each season,” Rudy said.
The most important thing to Rudy is for the girls in the program to have fun, because when they have fun, the lessons have more impact.
Rudy loves seeing how much the girls grow in both their running and their confidence. At the end of the season, the girls all run the GOTR 5K and celebrate their hard work. Rudy and her team make hair ties with different ribbons that show all of their accomplishments throughout the season.
The program’s mission is to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident by using a fun, experience-based curriculum which creatively integrates running.