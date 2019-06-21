DYER — According to health officials, the average cancer patient takes seven medications. To make things more convenient for patients, Northwest Oncology Center and Walgreens have teamed to provide a specialty pharmacy in the 30,000-square-foot facility that opened last year on Calumet Avenue.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Wednesday for the pharmacy, in operation since March 14.
“This is a great partnership,” said Dr. Mohamad Kassar, owner of Northwest Oncology Center. “We share the same dedication to our patients and the same goal of serving the community.”
“Our goal the last two years has been to bring to life a pharmacy, and here we are," Kassar added. "We can now offer one-stop shopping.”
Citing her company’s commitment to trust, care and accessibility, Kari Burnett, a regional account executive for Walgreens, noted, “This opportunity is so amazing.”
Mark Smosna, a health care specialty supervisor for Walgreens, said the company has more than 300 specialty pharmacies across the U.S., including nine in Indiana. The Dyer pharmacy is the first such Northwest Indiana site.
“We are here to serve patients,” Smosna said.
Open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the specialty pharmacy will offer clients of the oncology center and others prescription medicines, some over-the-counter medicines, counseling and financial assistance information.
“We have the tools to help patients with clinical management and make sure they have funding for prescriptions,” Smosna said.
The pharmacy staff has been trained in cancer care and also can address the needs of those with infectious diseases, HIV/AIDS, hepatitis C, chronic and inflammatory diseases, cystic fibrosis and multiple sclerosis.
In addition, Walgreens’ beauty consultants will offer the Feel More Like You cancer support service. This service is designed to help people living with cancer and their caregivers manage the potential side effects and visible changes associated with cancer treatment.
Smosna reported six specialty pharmacies in Indianapolis and one each in Fort Wayne and Marion. Another such pharmacy in Indiana is in the works, but Smosna could not give a location.
Among those participating in the ribbon-cutting was Mary Tanis of the Dyer Town Council.
“This is so meaningful, not just for the business community, but for the residents. They’ll have access to medications very, very close,” Tanis said. “Dr. Kassar has been wonderful to work with.”