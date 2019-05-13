EAST CHICAGO — Speeding might have been the cause of a fatal accident that killed a 23-year-old East Chicago man Saturday, investigators say.
Preliminary investigations by the East Chicago Police Department show that unsafe speed and unsafe movement between lanes were factors in the two-vehicle accident, according to a statement the department released Monday.
Cristian Romo died from blunt force trauma in the accident, which occurred in the 5600 block of Indianapolis Boulevard, near Carrol Street and the East Chicago South Shore Line station, according to the Lake County Coroner's office.
The coroner was dispatched to the scene at 11:30 p.m. Saturday and pronounced Romo dead at 12:10 a.m. Sunday, the agency said.
The driver of the other vehicle, who remains unnamed, was transported to Methodist Northlake Hospital in Gary and was released after his injuries were treated.
The investigation is ongoing.