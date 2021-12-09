Spike in COVID-19 causes Hanover schools to mandate masks again, officials say

CEDAR LAKE — A school system in south Lake County has returned to mandatory masks after officials saw a formidable spike in quarantines and positive COVID-19 cases while it was mask-optional.

Starting on Monday, the Hanover Community School Corporation will require everyone to wear masks inside of all school buildings, officials said Thursday.

Students who are asymptomatic may return to school Monday as long as they abide by the mask mandate, the announcement stated.

Hanover Community Schools Superintendent Mary Tracy-MacAulay said the schools were mask-mandatory in September at the start of the school year in order to facilitate in-person learning. Officials attempted to go mask-optional on Dec. 1 but decided to return to mask-mandatory starting Dec. 13.

The choice was made as the school saw a jump in quarantined or coronavirus-positive students and staff while masks were optional.

"Once we went to mask optional our numbers jumped immediately because of quarantining," Tracy-MacAulay said. "We had less than 1% of our student and staff population quarantined or positive. Upon returning to mask-optional, our numbers spiked. This past week we were up to 4.38% across the district."