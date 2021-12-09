Spike in COVID-19 causes Hanover schools to mandate masks again, officials say

CEDAR LAKE — A school system in south Lake County has returned to mandatory masks after officials saw a formidable spike in quarantines and positive COVID-19 cases while it was mask-optional.
Starting on Monday, the Hanover Community School Corporation will require everyone to wear masks inside of all school buildings, officials said Thursday.
Students who are asymptomatic may return to school Monday as long as they abide by the mask mandate, the announcement stated.
Hanover Community Schools Superintendent Mary Tracy-MacAulay said the schools were mask-mandatory in September at the start of the school year in order to facilitate in-person learning. Officials attempted to go mask-optional on Dec. 1 but decided to return to mask-mandatory starting Dec. 13.
The choice was made as the school saw a jump in quarantined or coronavirus-positive students and staff while masks were optional.
"Once we went to mask optional our numbers jumped immediately because of quarantining," Tracy-MacAulay said. "We had less than 1% of our student and staff population quarantined or positive. Upon returning to mask-optional, our numbers spiked. This past week we were up to 4.38% across the district."
The end of the mask mandate is to be determined as school officials carefully watch coronavirus data and await the governor's upcoming executive orders. Tracy-MacAulay said she knows everyone is tired of wearing masks, but the decision was made to keep students able to learn in school and bring an end to widespread COVID-19 infections.
"Lost instructional time is hard to recover," the superintendent said. "Repeated lost instructional time can be insurmountable. ... Finals are approaching, performances, events, etc. It also afforded the elementary population to get their second vaccination, which was a concern for many of our elementary parents."
Lake Central School Corporation, the county's largest school district, is currently under a mask mandate.
Lake County has had a total of 74,188 cases of coronavirus, and 1,268 residents have died from the illness since the pandemic's start, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
Lake County is in the orange designation, indicating 100 to 199 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents and a seven-day positivity rate of 10% to 14.9%. Porter and LaPorte counties are in the worst red designation.