VALPARAISO — Kim Olseker knows the power of volunteerism, of working together for a better community.
That energy is the reason the United Way of Porter County established the Spirit Awards three years ago.
"We know that it takes all of us working together to provide a stable and flourishing community," said Olseker, president and CEO of United Way of Porter County.
"The Region has so many people who give time, talent and treasure every day to others who need it most and we want to be mindful of that. With these awards we look for those individuals who embody the spirit of volunteerism and model the importance of giving back."
United Way of Porter County is partnering with The Times Media Co. to honor those people and celebrate the spirit of volunteerism with the third annual Spirit Awards.
Nominations for the awards, which celebrate individuals who have displayed extraordinary service above self and served as an inspiration to others, were submitted and, from that list of 57, seven were selected to receive the 2019 Spirit Awards.
They are featured here and will be honored at the United Way of Porter County annual Community Celebration Thursday morning at Duneland Falls Banquet & Meeting Center in Chesterton.