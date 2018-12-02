GARY — One of the traditions of the holiday season in Northwest Indiana, state Rep. Vernon Smith’s Spirit of Christmas Dinner will take place for the 30th time on Christmas Day at the Genesis Convention Center, 1 Genesis Center Plaza.
The dinner, which runs from 1 to 4 p.m., is hosted by Smith, D-Gary, in honor of two women: his late mother, the Rev. Julia E. Smith (who served as the pastor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church), and Patricia Tillotson, a teacher in the Gary Community School Corp. who was one of the guiding influences in the legislator’s life. Joining Smith as hosts are Joyce Washington-Price, Dwight Williams and Robin Bernal.
“We have the Spirit of Christmas Dinner to provide a time and a place to celebrate the season with those who are poor and hungry, senior citizens and people who find themselves away from family and friends,” Smith said. “This event is primarily for residents of Gary, Merrillville, Griffith, New Chicago, Lake Station and Hobart, but our doors are open to all who want to share the holiday and a good meal.”
Through the years, the dinner has grown to the point where more than 600 people attend.
“We are able to make this dream become a reality through the selfless contributions made by so many people,” Smith noted. “As always, we are looking for those willing to volunteer their time and contribute a little money to bring this event to Gary.”
Donations are needed to cover the cost of the meal, gifts and other event expenses. Volunteers are needed to serve as cooks, decorators, food servers and the cleanup crew. There also will be free bus transportation for those who need it, although reservations are necessary.
To reserve a place, volunteer to help or contribute to the cause, call 219-887-2046.