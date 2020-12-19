Spirit of giving feeds holiday meal help

Giving back to the community is on the minds of Gary restaurant owners Kendall and Debra McMiller this Christmas season.

That's why the McMillers, the owners since June of D & K Gourmet Salads, are hosting a free meal and coat giveaway from noon to 3 p.m. Monday.

"We were shown so much love by the Gary community that it's our way of giving back," Kendall McMiller said.

Similarly those throughout Northwest Indiana are doing their part during the holidays to assist others this year during a time of increased need including the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana as well as local churches, soup kitchens, The Salvation Army and Region township offices.

The McMillers stress that the giveaway is a shared gesture of good will this holiday season.

"We're not just doing this ourselves; we're coordinating with other churches and businesses," Kendall McMiller said. "We're collaborating with others to make it happen."

D & K Gourmet Salads will be giving away 500 meals on a first-come, first-served basis.

The meals, including turkey and dressing and all the fixings and can be picked up at the restaurant, 625 S. Lake St., Gary.