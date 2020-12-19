Spirit of giving feeds holiday meal help

Giving back to the community is on the minds of Gary restaurant owners Kendall and Debra McMiller this Christmas season.
That's why the McMillers, the owners since June of D & K Gourmet Salads, are hosting a free meal and coat giveaway from noon to 3 p.m. Monday.
"We were shown so much love by the Gary community that it's our way of giving back," Kendall McMiller said.
Similarly those throughout Northwest Indiana are doing their part during the holidays to assist others this year during a time of increased need including the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana as well as local churches, soup kitchens, The Salvation Army and Region township offices.
The McMillers stress that the giveaway is a shared gesture of good will this holiday season.
"We're not just doing this ourselves; we're coordinating with other churches and businesses," Kendall McMiller said. "We're collaborating with others to make it happen."
D & K Gourmet Salads will be giving away 500 meals on a first-come, first-served basis.
The meals, including turkey and dressing and all the fixings and can be picked up at the restaurant, 625 S. Lake St., Gary.
Santa also will be making an appearance, and there also will be some other surprises, Debra McMiller said.
The meal/coat giveaway is part of the Feed the Gary Community and includes the following contributors: Donnie Transportation Services; DK Extreme Flooring; Sonny's Photography; Samilia Bush-McColly Real Estate; Nora's Goody Bags; Second Baptist Church; Nancy Levgard; Vogue Cleaners; Lake Street Gallery; Robinson Adult Day Services; Aimwell Marketplace Ministries; and Bethel Church.
"It started small with 100 to 200 meals to be given away, and grew," Kendall McMiller said.
Those in Northwest Indiana also have stepped up to the plate when it comes to helping their food-insecure neighbors with the increased demand, said Allyson Vaulx, VP Development & Communications for the Food Bank of Northwest.
"The need for food assistance increased by about 60% and has continued throughout the entire year. We expect that families will continue to need our support as we enter into a new year," Vaulx said.
The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana has two opportunities to ensure that it can provide the level of food assistance during this time, Vaulx said.
Local civic leaders Tom Sourlis and Sue Eleuterio have agreed to match donations up to $100,000 through Dec. 31. The “Half Million Meal Match” has the potential to raise more than 600,000 meals for our neighbors.
To donate, visit www.foodbanknwi.org/halfmillionmealmatch.
In addition, Strack & Van Til is continuing to host the "Checkout Challenge" to benefit the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana through Jan. 3, Vaulx said.
"Stop by any of their stores and simply let the cashier know that you'd like to 'round up' your grocery bill to support the food bank. Your spare change has the potential to provide more than 600,000 meals for needy individuals and families," Vaulx said.
For the full list of “Hope For The Holidays” food distributions and initiatives, visit www.foodbanknwi.org/HopeForTheHolidays.
Coming off the success of its Thanksgiving meal distribution in which drivers delivered 750 hot meals, St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in St. John will continue the charity for Christmas, said Andrew Wolfe, SJE pastoral associate for service/outreach and youth ministry.
“We make roughly 30 Christmas baskets with various food and hygiene items, as well as a gift card and some more Christmas-related items,” Wolfe explained. “We then have them delivered before Christmas.”
The St. John Township trustee’s office held its annual Christmas party Dec. 12 at the township service center. Receiving gifts and food were about 135 children and 40 families.
The trustee also operates a yearlong food pantry that is supplied by volunteer donations from churches, groups, businesses and individuals.
The Salvation Army of Porter County took signups for Christmas food assistance. Lt. Chris Nicolai, pastor of the Valparaiso facility, reports that close to 200 families registered for Strack & Van Til gift cards or food boxes.
At The Salvation Army facility in Munster, a once-barren hall floor was filled with presents. Capt. Brian Clark, coordinator of the three Lake County Salvation Army centers, said gifts and food would be going to 2,200 children representing hundreds of families.
Clark added that, due to COVID-19’s impact on the economy, The Salvation Army’s food pantry has become a daily operation.
Major Becky Simmons at The Salvation Army in Michigan City reports that site already has provided toys and food for more than 700 families. A late sign-up will be taken Tuesday when, Simmons projects, another 100 families are expected to register.
In all, Simmons said, The Salvation Army in Michigan City, one of two sites serving LaPorte County, may be serving 800 households and up to 3,000 people.
Those numbers are “extremely” up from 2019, Simmons said, when the Michigan City facility served 600 households.
“The amazing thing,” Simmons said, “is that more than half of those people have never been here before. This is their first time.”
At SS. Monica and Luke Soup Kitchen in Gary, Kappa Alpha Psi, a fraternal organization, will again serve the Christmas meal from noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 25. Registrations are not required for the meal.
Since the quarantine, SS. Monica and Luke, located at 675 Rhode Island St., has been serving hot, packaged meals from the front door of the church, and that is expected to continue, said Verlie Suggs, director of the all-volunteer soup kitchen.
