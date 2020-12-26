Spirit of giving thrives in Hobart

HOBART — Many in Hobart were in the giving spirit this holiday season.
A Joan Martin Elementary School student is among those thinking of others this Christmas.
For the last two years, Michael Miller has been collecting donations and using his own money to buy bicycles for children in families in need.
City leaders recently became aware of his efforts to help others, which led to the City Council recognizing Miller during the panel’s Wednesday meeting, which took place through Zoom.
“Michael, this is an outstanding act of kindness,” Mayor Brian Snedecor said.
The council learned that Miller started the program after he won a bike in an Easter egg hunt a few years ago. Miller never used the bike and eventually approached his parents about donating it to someone.
Last year he donated five bicycles to area children, and this year he has done at least eight.
“We’re so proud of you,” Snedecor said.
Miller told the council he heard some of the bikes he recently provided replaced bikes that had broken.
“I’m kind of glad that I gave them a bike,” Miller told the council.
Snedecor asked Miller to keep city officials informed when he pursues the project again next year.
“I think we’d all like to help you,” Snedecor said. “I think this is something really special.”
Miller isn’t the only person who has been helping others this holiday.
The annual Hobart Tri Kappa City Wide Giving Tree program continued this year.
Theresia Larimore, an organizer of the event, said the program has taken place for nearly 20 years, and it provides gifts to children in families of need.
About 500 children typically receive gifts each year, but Larimore said more were served in 2020, likely because of the financial effects COVID-19 has had on many families.
Larimore, the director of the Hobart Food Pantry, said schools, churches and the food pantry coordinate to identify families for the program.
The names are kept confidential, but wish lists are provided to residents, businesses and organizations so they can buy presents for the families.
The gifts they purchased were recently distributed to the families. It was an emotional experience for many as they collected the large bags of toys, clothes and other gifts for Christmas.
“Lots of tears,” Larimore said. “We couldn’t do hugs this year.”