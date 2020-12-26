Spirit of giving thrives in Hobart

HOBART — Many in Hobart were in the giving spirit this holiday season.

A Joan Martin Elementary School student is among those thinking of others this Christmas.

For the last two years, Michael Miller has been collecting donations and using his own money to buy bicycles for children in families in need.

City leaders recently became aware of his efforts to help others, which led to the City Council recognizing Miller during the panel’s Wednesday meeting, which took place through Zoom.

“Michael, this is an outstanding act of kindness,” Mayor Brian Snedecor said.

The council learned that Miller started the program after he won a bike in an Easter egg hunt a few years ago. Miller never used the bike and eventually approached his parents about donating it to someone.

Last year he donated five bicycles to area children, and this year he has done at least eight.

“We’re so proud of you,” Snedecor said.

Miller told the council he heard some of the bikes he recently provided replaced bikes that had broken.

“I’m kind of glad that I gave them a bike,” Miller told the council.