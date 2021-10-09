Spooky season begins with Wickedly Whiting Festival

WHITING — After being scared away by the coronavirus last year, the Wickedly Whiting Festival that celebrates all things Halloween was back in frightening fashion this weekend on downtown 119th Street.
The event, which is put on by the Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce, was started in 2015 as a way for the city to separate itself from other fall festivals.
"We had an Oktoberfest and then Oktoberfests became very popular in The Region," said Jenn Gunter-Peddycord, event coordinator for the Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce.
The fest had formerly been held only on a Saturday, but this year it became a two-day happening as it kicked off on Friday night.
Gunter-Peddycord said there have been years the fest has drawn 20,000 to 25,000 people and thought the extra day and beautiful weather could once again result in a large number of visitors.
The event appeals to young and old, and costume contests were held for all age groups, from babies to adults. Pets were not excluded, as there was a costume contest for them, too.
Gunter-Peddycord believes people are nostalgic when it comes to Halloween and the memories it triggers of times spent with friends, dressing up and getting candy.
"I also think that there is something where people like to be scared," Gunter-Peddycord said. "It's that adrenaline rush."
There were definitely opportunities for that, as there were two haunted houses on 119th Street and a person in a Freddy Krueger (from "A Nightmare on Elm Street") costume that playfully menaced youngsters and posed for pictures.
There were also plenty of food vendors, vendors who sold Halloween merchandise, a face painting booth and bouncy houses.
A beer garden with a stage for musical entertainment was located at Sheridan Avenue.
Ron Koncalovic and Rada Velligan, of Whiting, made it a family affair on Saturday by dressing up as the Addams family with their children, Evelyn, 11, Vivian, 10, and Henry, 8.
They decide on a different theme each year.
"We vote on it as a family," Velligan said. "We get ideas and we usually have it all figured out by June."
She said the fest is just plain fun.
"It's a little quirky," Velligan said. "It's different."
Kristina Sides, of Crown Point, came with a high school softball team she coaches out of Dyer that was at nearby Calumet College of St. Joseph on Saturday for a tournament.
"We have a break, so we came over here to eat some food and walk the strip," Sides said.
She said her heart was still pounding after coming out of a haunted house built by Massacre Manor.
"There was a lady in there with like a head on a stick and she was talking like a baby," Sides said.
She said it was her first time at the fest, but she plans to come back.
"I'm going to keep scheduling around this because it's pretty neat and we're enjoying it together as a team," Sides said.