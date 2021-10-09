Spooky season begins with Wickedly Whiting Festival

WHITING — After being scared away by the coronavirus last year, the Wickedly Whiting Festival that celebrates all things Halloween was back in frightening fashion this weekend on downtown 119th Street.

The event, which is put on by the Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce, was started in 2015 as a way for the city to separate itself from other fall festivals.

"We had an Oktoberfest and then Oktoberfests became very popular in The Region," said Jenn Gunter-Peddycord, event coordinator for the Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce.

The fest had formerly been held only on a Saturday, but this year it became a two-day happening as it kicked off on Friday night.

Gunter-Peddycord said there have been years the fest has drawn 20,000 to 25,000 people and thought the extra day and beautiful weather could once again result in a large number of visitors.

The event appeals to young and old, and costume contests were held for all age groups, from babies to adults. Pets were not excluded, as there was a costume contest for them, too.

Gunter-Peddycord believes people are nostalgic when it comes to Halloween and the memories it triggers of times spent with friends, dressing up and getting candy.