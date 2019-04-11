HAMMOND — Clyde Rivers, founder and president of iChange Nations, kicked off the fourth World Civility Day celebration with a positive message.
"Good things are taking place. If we can love enough, we can change any situation in the world," Rivers said.
Rivers was introduced at the celebration by Gary Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chuck Hughes.
The two men were joined Thursday by fellow event leader Gordon Bradshaw as they recognized people who are "practicing, preaching and promoting" civility worldwide.
World Civility Day, which was hosted by Community Civility Counts, included a full day of civility-themed activities at the Indiana Welcome Center in Hammond.
The event was followed by entertainment, awards and dinner at Avalon Manor in Hobart.
Community Civility Counts started as an initiative of the Gary Chamber of Commerce Public Policy Committee and has expanded to include many partners both locally and nationally. It was launched in 2015 at a news conference at Gary City Hall, Hughes said.
"An idea that was birthed in the Gary chamber board rooms has been recognized by Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers, local governments, county government and the Indiana House of Representatives and state Senate. We have been joined by many affiliate groups such as our universities, school districts, boys and girls clubs and other organizations and businesses," Hughes said.
Rivers, who serves as an honorary ambassador for the Republic of Burundi, helped Hughes and Rivers in recognizing several individuals who are promoting civility.
One of those recognized and given a messenger of hope medal was Merrillville teenager Aaliyah Stewart.
The shooting deaths in Gary of Stewart's two brothers spurred her "to make a difference," Rivers said.
Stewart is hosting a fundraiser this week to build a youth center in her native Gary.
The Project Peace Youth Gala will be held Friday at Gary's Majestic Star Casino & Hotel, Stewart said.
Four years ago, Stewart started the ASW Foundation in honor of her late brothers, Anthony White Jr. and James Anderson, who were shot to death in Gary at ages 16 and 20, respectively.
"You are a modern-day hero. This is an example of what we need not only in Gary but in the world," Rivers said.
Following the opening ceremony, participants adjourned and took part in several workshops at the Indiana Welcome Center.
Workshops included: Heart Attacks: Helping Your Fellow Man, by Methodist Hospitals; Civility Counts: Keeping Your Cool in Confrontational Conversations, by the IUN School of Business; How Controlling Our Emotions Helps Eliminate Bullying, by Edgewater Health; On the Table: Your Voice Matters, by Legacy Foundation; Money Is Empowerment: Tools to Help Improve Your Finances, by Teachers Credit Union; Faith Based Civility, by Transforming Lives & Communities, and Civility in the Workplace, by Spectacle Entertainment.
Singer and actress Melba Moore, a Tony Award winner and four-time Grammy nominee, headlined the evening gala awards and dinner held at Avalon Manor.
Other entertainers included Gary native Michael Turner, a saxaphonist for R & B and funk band the Ohio Players.
Their No. 1 hits in the 1970s included "Love Rollercoaster" and "Fire."
Reggie Thornton, another native of Gary, shared his story of how he became successful while remaining civil. He was one of the first people to dance on the iconic music variety show "Soul Train" before becoming one of its regular dancers.
A returning act from last year's World Civility Day was the South Shore Dance Alliance and its coach, Larry Brewer.