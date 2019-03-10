The LaPorte County Master Gardeners will have a Spring Garden Show from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 23 at Michigan City High School, 8466 W. Pahs Road. Admission is $10 at the door or $8 in advance. Children under 12 are free. Visit www.laportemastergardener.com.
The keynote speaker, Susan Martin, will present two talks: "Lessons Learned under the Trees” from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Her second talk "If You Could Only Pick One: Perennial Gold Standards” will be from 1 to 2 p.m.
Some of the other speakers will be Marcy Dailey: "Plant This, Not That" – how making informed choices can impact our planet; Sasha Burns: “Gardening the Natural Way” – without chemicals by using companion planting and organic practices. Other sessions will be Bee Keeping 101, Peace, Love and Lavender, a Lavender Farmer’s Story.
Karen Sarver and Linda Strain will be doing interactive children’s programing throughout the day, among an open environment for children to explore bugs and spiders. There will also be a Children’s Yoga Class and a Children’s Animal Wildlife.
There will be vendors, door prizes and food. Visit www.laportemastergardener.com or call Tina DeWitt at the LaPorte Purdue Extension Office at 219-324-9407.