CROWN POINT — The spring primary race is looking slightly less crowded after the Lake County Board of Elections and Registration fielded candidate challenges Tuesday morning.

Initially 15 challenges were filed, however, two were withdrawn. Eight names were ultimately removed from the ballot, with three candidates withdrawing from their races and five challenges accepted by the board.

Democratic Party Chairman Jim Wieser challenged Democratic Gary mayoral candidate Danien Walls on the grounds that Walls has no history of voting as a Democrat. When filing to run as a Democrat Walls checked a box that said he voted as a Democrat during the last two primary elections he participated in, however records show Walls has never voted in a primary election. Walls said he got the primary and general elections confused and accidentally checked the box. Walls did vote in the the 2016 and 2022 general elections.

The Board of Elections unanimously voted to accept Wieser's challenge and removed Walls from the ballot. The decision leaves just three candidates in the Gary mayoral race: incumbent Democrat Jerome Prince, state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, and Republican Andrew Delano.

Similarly, Republican Party Chairman Randy Niemeyer challenged Hobart mayoral candidate Gary France on the grounds that France has no recent history of voting as a Republican. Niemeyer, who also sits on the Lake County Council, said France has voted as a Democrat as recently as last year. The Board of Elections unanimously accepted the challenge; now only Democrats Josh Huddlestun and Jerry Allen Herzog remain in the Hobart mayoral race.

Voting history was a hot topic during the Tuesday challenges. According to Indiana state law, to seek nomination in the primary election, candidates must belong to either the Democratic or Republican party. Candidates can establish party affiliation by either voting for their party of choice during the two most recent primary elections in which they participated or by receiving certification from the party's county chair.

East Chicago Common Council candidate Elizabeth Flores, D-2nd, Crown Point Common Council candidate Matt Lake, R-5th, and East Chicago Common Council candidate Ezell Foster, D-at-large, were all removed from the spring primary because they did not have sufficient voting histories.

Records show Foster most recently voted as a Republican, information Foster said is incorrect. Foster claimed he has voted as a Democrat since 1998, even running to become a Democratic precinct committeemen in 2022, though he was unsuccessful.

"There's no indication the voting history is incorrect," said LeAnn Angerman, assistant director of the Lake County Board of Elections. Foster was removed from the ballot.

The Board of Elections rejected five challenges.

Jesse Gomez of the East Chicago School Board challenged East Chicago Common Council candidate Vanessa Hernandez-Orange, D-at-large, for her use of a nickname. Hernandez-Orange included the name "Coach V" in parenthesese on her filing paperwork. According to state law, candidates' "designation may not be a title or degree, or imply a title or degree." Gomez argued "Coach V" is a title and not a nickname, however the Board of Elections disagreed.

"I'm trying to wrap my head around Coach V being a title and I'm struggling with that," board member Michael Mellon said. The board unanimously rejected the challenge.

Candidates that were removed from the ballot can appeal the Board of Elections' decision. However there is a tight timeline as the first day of early voting is April 4 and the primary election is May 2.

