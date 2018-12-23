St. Anthony Village resident comforts, entertains and plays Santa

CROWN POINT — Known as the “welcome wagon lady” of St. Anthony Village, Lorraine Henshaw brings comfort, compassion and entertainment to fellow residents.
Henshaw, 76, a resident of the home for three years, is a former psychiatric nurse who worked at two Illinois hospitals. She has also been a professional clown since age 15. Her two daughters dubbed her “Big Red” because of the color she wore, and the name stuck.
Henshaw, vice president of the Residents’ Council, is the first to greet each newcomer.
“When people come here and they have never been in a facility like this, they are scared,” Henshaw said. “I try to give them an update on how they will get to feel if they just start attending some of the activities, because we do everything here. You name the game, we play it. I tell them about the schools and scouts who come to sing. We have an extreme amount of fun here. When the Girl Scouts come during the holidays, I dress up as Santa and sing with them.”
When residents lose a family member at the nursing home, Henshaw offers comfort.
“When they have a family member die I go in the room, and I talk about religion and how important this person was to all of us,” Henshaw said. “And it makes them feel good to know their family member was that loved.”
"We feel that Lorraine is the ambassador of good will for St. Anthony Village," Administrator Barb Mageri said.
In addition to her Santa suit, Henshaw has three clown costumes and an elf outfit. On Christmas morning Henshaw dons her Santa suit, delivering presents to each resident’s room with a staff member dressed as an elf.
In addition to giving comfort and entertainment, Henshaw is known at St. Anthony Village for the decorative bottles she designs for staff and residents. Despite her arthritic hands, Henshaw has decorated 369 bottles, breaking only one.
“They are my way of telling everybody, patients and staff, ‘Thank you,’” Henshaw said.
Her designs include animal, religious, patriotic and holiday themes.
Henshaw’s favorite decorated bottle features Jesus as a carpenter with a prayer on the back.
“When you look through the heart you see Jesus,” Henshaw said. “I make up all the designs as I go. Not too many are alike. They are unique to the person.”
Henshaw said it is good to give to others.