HAMMOND — The Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce has named St. Catherine Hospital's CEO as its Business Person of the Year.
Leo Correa was presented the award at the 110th annual Evening of Recognition and Celebration on Saturday at Dynasty Banquet Center in Hammond, according to a news release.
Lakeshore Chamber Executive Director Dave Ryan said the award is based on leadership, innovation, civic involvement and contributions to advance health care in Northwest Indiana.
Correa has served as the hospital's CEO since February 2017, and said he is honored to receive the award and is “proud to be chief executive of one of the greatest health care facilities in Northwest Indiana.”
St. Catherine Hospital also received a Civil Service/Economic Development award from the city of East Chicago at the event for investment in community and quality health care.
Correa has embarked on several large projects to improve the hospital, acquired advanced medical technology, led the health care team in excellence, set up operational improvements and collaborated with staff and the community for the “I Have Promise” health care career pathway initiatives for high school students, the news release stated.
Correa is a member of the Community Cancer Research Foundation, United Way of Lake County, Laini Fluellen Charities and the 219 Health Network.