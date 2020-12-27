St. John board OKs road impact fee; Council to consider the measure Wednesday

Kennedy asked Taghi Arshami, principal of The Arsh Group, Inc., who produced the study with First Group Engineering, Inc., how the fee would impact commercial development.

"Sometimes it's, it's scary being the first one through the door. So I just want to make sure what your opinion is on the road impact fee, and the impact, especially, on commercial development," Kennedy said to Arshami, who was present via Zoom.

Arshami said while he doesn't think it should be his opinion, he said the Commission hopefully considers the traffic impact on commercial development.

"The goal has not been to limit commercial growth. It is to develop smart growth," Arshami said.

Arshami later added Indiana municipalities that have a road impact fee, such as Fishers, Zionsville, Noblesville and Westfield, have all renewed the fees.

"I do not know the specifics about the commercial growth in those communities and how the road impact fee has impacted it," he said.

According to the town's road impact fee study, St. John has seen about 15,000 square feet of commercial development annually over the last decade. In the past five years, that number has grown to 21,000, the study notes.