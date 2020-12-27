St. John board OKs road impact fee; Council to consider the measure Wednesday

ST. JOHN — By Wednesday, the town could have a road impact fee on the books.
During a recent special meeting, the St. John Plan Commission considered adopting a road impact fee, which would allow the town to pay for streets for new development, according to the town's 2021 Road Impact Fee study.
If adopted by the Town Council at its Wednesday meeting, any new construction coming to St. John would be required to pay the road impact fee, or provide improvements to reduce or satisfy the fee, according to a draft of Ordinance No. 1721.
As written, the ordinance states the net trip cost in the town's impact zone is $338.09, which is multiplied by the average number of trips for a specific land use to determine the impact fee for each equivalent dwelling unit (EDU).
According to the impact fee study, a single-family home generates 10.41 trips. When multiplied by the trip cost, the impact cost for a single-family home is $3,519.55, which equals one EDU.
As presented, the fee will begin at a graduated rate, starting at 70% of the trip cost. The rate would increase by 10% every year until it reaches 100%.
The fee, and the affect it could have on development looking to call St. John home, was discussed for more than an hour.
Plan Commission President John Kennedy again expressed previous concerns over the fee's potential impact on new commercial development.
Kennedy asked Taghi Arshami, principal of The Arsh Group, Inc., who produced the study with First Group Engineering, Inc., how the fee would impact commercial development.
"Sometimes it's, it's scary being the first one through the door. So I just want to make sure what your opinion is on the road impact fee, and the impact, especially, on commercial development," Kennedy said to Arshami, who was present via Zoom.
Arshami said while he doesn't think it should be his opinion, he said the Commission hopefully considers the traffic impact on commercial development.
"The goal has not been to limit commercial growth. It is to develop smart growth," Arshami said.
Arshami later added Indiana municipalities that have a road impact fee, such as Fishers, Zionsville, Noblesville and Westfield, have all renewed the fees.
"I do not know the specifics about the commercial growth in those communities and how the road impact fee has impacted it," he said.
According to the town's road impact fee study, St. John has seen about 15,000 square feet of commercial development annually over the last decade. In the past five years, that number has grown to 21,000, the study notes.
Ultimately, the Commission voted 4-2 to adopt the road impact fee ordinance.
Kennedy and Commissioner Donna Little, who also expressed concerns over the potential negative impact on commercial development, voted no. Commissioner Jon Gill was absent.
If the measure is approved by the Town Council, the fee would take effect six months after its adoption and would be active for five years.