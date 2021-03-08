St. John commission OKs new 6-lot subdivision along 93rd Avenue

ST. JOHN — A new six-lot subdivision is moving into town.

Doug Rettig, with DVG Team, Inc., presented the development, known as Sublime Estates, during a Wednesday St. John Plan Commission meeting.

Lots within the subdivision would exceed 20,000 square feet, which doesn't count land allotted for a conservation easement due to wetlands on the 11.67-acre property, Rettig said.

The subdivision would be located on the north side of 93rd Avenue opposite of Clarmonte Drive, Rettig said.

New sanitary sewer and water main extensions will be installed, and storm water will be collected and sent to a town-owned retention pond on the south side of 93rd Avenue, Rettig added.

Homeowners Brian and Janice Hollingshead, who live near the proposed homes, spoke out against the development.

"The amount of traffic that we have on 93rd (Avenue) is absolutely ridiculous. It's absurd how much traffic we have. Anybody that lives in St. John knows that. In the past 10 years that we've lived in St. John — great community, great people, everything else like that — there’s just an absolute absurd amount of traffic," Brian Hollingshead said.