St. John commission OKs new 6-lot subdivision along 93rd Avenue

ST. JOHN — A new six-lot subdivision is moving into town.
Doug Rettig, with DVG Team, Inc., presented the development, known as Sublime Estates, during a Wednesday St. John Plan Commission meeting.
Lots within the subdivision would exceed 20,000 square feet, which doesn't count land allotted for a conservation easement due to wetlands on the 11.67-acre property, Rettig said.
The subdivision would be located on the north side of 93rd Avenue opposite of Clarmonte Drive, Rettig said.
New sanitary sewer and water main extensions will be installed, and storm water will be collected and sent to a town-owned retention pond on the south side of 93rd Avenue, Rettig added.
Homeowners Brian and Janice Hollingshead, who live near the proposed homes, spoke out against the development.
"The amount of traffic that we have on 93rd (Avenue) is absolutely ridiculous. It's absurd how much traffic we have. Anybody that lives in St. John knows that. In the past 10 years that we've lived in St. John — great community, great people, everything else like that — there’s just an absolute absurd amount of traffic," Brian Hollingshead said.
"How is this going to affect with the six houses going in — that's going to just increase the traffic. And as far as the sewer system and water system, that's going to affect that, too, because it's going to put more of strain on that."
Brian Hollingshead also expressed concern over displacing area wildlife that he and his wife have "grown to love," as well as screening his home from Sublime Estates.
"I'm just concerned about my property. We moved here for a reason because we like the area; we just don’t want our area to get screwed up," Janice Hollingshead added.
Rettig said landscaping will be used to create screening between the development and existing homes.
Ultimately, the commission unanimously approved a primary plat for a the subdivision.
Also Wednesday, the commission unanimously approved a site plan for the expansion of Crown Point Christian School.
Currently, the existing school building is 88,000 square feet, and the project would add 31,000 square feet, Rettig has said previously.
Expansion plans include creating additional classroom and meeting space and parking.
Sanitary sewer and water mains will be extended for the expansion, and a new storm sewer will be added, Rettig said.
A sidewalk also will be constructed around the site, Rettig said Wednesday.