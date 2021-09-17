St. John cop sues over Lake County police dog bite

HAMMOND — A St. John police officer bitten by a Lake County police dog is suing Sheriff Oscar Martinez.
Officer Paige Sickles is seeking damages from the sheriff and County Police officer Zachary Norcutt in a civil suit her attorney Douglas K. Walker filed this week in U.S. District Court.
Walker said Sickles has returned to active police duty.
“She is a pretty tough person,” Walker said.
But he said she suffered severe scarring and nerve damage to her left arm because Norcutt didn’t control the dog.
Walker said he is looking into whether the same police dog has injured others in the past or sometime after this incident.
Walker alleges the sheriff failed to put policies into place to protect Sickles.
The suit revolves around an Oct. 30, 2020 police chase that began with Chicago police chasing a white Dodge Durango that had been involved in an armed carjacking in Munster.
Walker said Chicago police alerted Indiana police that the Durango was speeding eastbound on the Borman Expressway into Indiana.
He said police from several departments, including Paige and Norcutt, happened to be in the area and converged on the chase.
He said the Durango exited the interstate onto southbound Kennedy Avenue when it collided with a police car. The Durango’s driver was trying to make a U-turn when it careened into a ditch where the driver and a passenger fled on foot.
Sickles arrived at the scene and was on foot to assist in arresting the offenders when Norcutt arrived and released his police dog.
Walker said a police video shows the dog wasn’t on a leash before it jumped from the county police car and attacked Sickles, the first person the dog encountered.
Walker said the dog clamped down on her left arm and refused to release, even when Sickles lifted the dog off its feet in an attempt to get away.
He said even Norcutt had difficulty disengaging the dog before he finally regain control of it. Walker said the whole sequence lasted about a minute.
Walker said any justification county police have for the dog attack at a chaotic crime scene should be overcome by the fact Sickles had a duty, as a St. John police officer, to be on the scene herself.