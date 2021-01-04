St. John council OKs road impact fee in a 4-1 vote

ST. JOHN — The town could have a road impact fee on the books this month.
During its last meeting of 2020, the St. John Town Council moved to approve Ordinance No. 1721, establishing a road impact fee for the town, which provides the town funds to construct road infrastructure in newly developed parts of St. John.
The measure was approved 4-1, with Councilman Wayne Pondinas, R-At-large, voting no.
Pondinas later said he wanted to speak with Adam Decker, the St. John Plan Commission attorney, to understand the fee and its implications better.
"A house, it doesn't matter what size the house is, the house is going to be designated at a certain fee. Where a business, they're going to go by square feet, what type of business is it, how much traffic does it bring into the town ... I'm questioning that," Pondinas said.
Pondinas later added: "I did campaign for the impact fee, but I didn't realize the impact fee would go with business, too."
As presented, the road impact fee would affect new development, including new commercial and residential construction, coming to St. John.
If adopted, developers will have to pay a fee based on the number of trips generated from a particular land use.
As written, Ordinance No. 1721 states the net trip cost in St. John's impact zone is $338.09, which is then multiplied by the average number of trips for a specific land use to determine the impact fee for each equivalent dwelling unit (EDU).
According to the impact fee study, a single-family home generates about 10.41 trips. When multiplied by the trip cost, the impact cost for a single-family home is $3,519.55, which equals one EDU.
Developers can earn credit toward the fee by opting to finance, construct and dedicate road and street infrastructure, or other improvements relative to road/street infrastructure, which is to be owned and used by the town, according a draft of Ordinance No. 1721.
Improvements required by law are not included, and if the actual cost of an eligible improvement doesn't meet the total cost of the fee, the remaining balance must be paid, a draft of the ordinance states.
According to the town's 2021 Road Impact Fee study, the road impact fee could generate $6 million in revenue within five years based on the five-year average of the fee rate proposed by the town's Impact Fee Advisory Committee.
If the Council moves to adopt the fee, it will begin at a graduated rate, starting at 70% of the town's trip cost, $236.67. The rate would increase by 10% every year until it reaches 100%, $338.09.
The Town Council is expected to consider the ordinance for adoption this month. If adopted, the road impact fee would take effect six months after its adoption and would be active for five years.