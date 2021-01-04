St. John council OKs road impact fee in a 4-1 vote

If adopted, developers will have to pay a fee based on the number of trips generated from a particular land use.

As written, Ordinance No. 1721 states the net trip cost in St. John's impact zone is $338.09, which is then multiplied by the average number of trips for a specific land use to determine the impact fee for each equivalent dwelling unit (EDU).

According to the impact fee study, a single-family home generates about 10.41 trips. When multiplied by the trip cost, the impact cost for a single-family home is $3,519.55, which equals one EDU.

Developers can earn credit toward the fee by opting to finance, construct and dedicate road and street infrastructure, or other improvements relative to road/street infrastructure, which is to be owned and used by the town, according a draft of Ordinance No. 1721.

Improvements required by law are not included, and if the actual cost of an eligible improvement doesn't meet the total cost of the fee, the remaining balance must be paid, a draft of the ordinance states.

According to the town's 2021 Road Impact Fee study, the road impact fee could generate $6 million in revenue within five years based on the five-year average of the fee rate proposed by the town's Impact Fee Advisory Committee.