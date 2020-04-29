St. John farmers market to open this weekend

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ST. JOHN — The town's farmers market is set to open Sunday.

It's from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Community Outpatient Center, 9660 Wicker Ave.

Recently, Town Council members discussed whether to open the farmers market during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order, farmers markets are considered an essential business.

Councilman Wayne Pondinas said during a Town Council meeting last week that was streamed via YouTube that members should consider pushing the opening date back.

"I think we should defer it to a later date, and I don't think this area has reached the peak for the pandemic yet. I think we've got a few more weeks," said Pondinas, who was present via Zoom.

"I think the safety of our residents and the people coming to that, in my heart of hearts, I don't think that's a good idea right now."

Pondinas said he doesn't want to see the market canceled for the year, but doesn't think it's a good idea for the market to open just yet.