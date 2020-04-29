St. John farmers market to open this weekend

ST. JOHN — The town's farmers market is set to open Sunday.
It's from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Community Outpatient Center, 9660 Wicker Ave.
Recently, Town Council members discussed whether to open the farmers market during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order, farmers markets are considered an essential business.
Councilman Wayne Pondinas said during a Town Council meeting last week that was streamed via YouTube that members should consider pushing the opening date back.
"I think we should defer it to a later date, and I don't think this area has reached the peak for the pandemic yet. I think we've got a few more weeks," said Pondinas, who was present via Zoom.
"I think the safety of our residents and the people coming to that, in my heart of hearts, I don't think that's a good idea right now."
Pondinas said he doesn't want to see the market canceled for the year, but doesn't think it's a good idea for the market to open just yet.
"Especially if you get people coming from Illinois coming in. Illinois' got a higher rate of that pandemic. I think it's not very prudent for us to do that right now," Pondinas said.
Council Vice President Paul Panczuk said the town has been following recommendations from Holcomb when it comes to the pandemic, adding he would like to continue to do so when it comes to the market.
"I feel that the market would be no different than Strack's or any of the stores," Panczuk said. "Produce Depot is open, so I compare it to Produce Depot, which is an enclosed space and everything's really tight, they're allowed to be open, they're essential, they sell their produce."
Panczuk said in comparison, it will be "much easier" to set social distancing parameters at the farmers market, given it is wide open and spacious.
"I don't want to inhibit the businesses to work there, as long as the governor's guidelines support it," he said. "Again using that comparison, I feel that it's as safe, if not possibly safer than what's already being practiced in town."
The council approved the market opening on Sunday 4-1, with Pondinas voting no.
