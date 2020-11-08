St. John gears up for Christmas in the Park

ST. JOHN — The town is getting ready to deck the hypothetical halls of Prairie West Park for Christmas in the Park.

The annual event sponsored by the clerk-treasurer's office, also called Festival of Lights, is set to kick off Nov. 27 with the town's 16th annual tree lighting.

Clerk-Treasurer Beth Hernandez said Christmas in the Park will be adjusted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the office still wanted to move forward with the event.

"It'll be slightly changed, but we're still going to try to make it as magical as we normally do," Hernandez said.

Typically, the event runs five days, but has been reduced to four this year.

Christmas in the Park's COVID-19 mitigation plan was approved by the Lake County Health Department on Oct. 21.

According to the event's COVID-19 mitigation plan, the number of live performances have been reduced and the Letters to Santa night, shuttle bus and photo booth have been eliminated this year.

In the event's COVID-19 mitigation plan, Hernandez wrote people will be asked to stay home if they are sick or considered high-risk due to the pandemic.