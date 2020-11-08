 Skip to main content
St. John gears up for Christmas in the Park
Talia Mapletoft, 14, replaces an ornament on a tree Dec. 2, 2019, at the Christmas in the Park at Prairie West Park in St. John. The event will be adjusted this year to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

ST. JOHN — The town is getting ready to deck the hypothetical halls of Prairie West Park for Christmas in the Park. 

The annual event sponsored by the clerk-treasurer's office, also called Festival of Lights, is set to kick off Nov. 27 with the town's 16th annual tree lighting. 

Clerk-Treasurer Beth Hernandez said Christmas in the Park will be adjusted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the office still wanted to move forward with the event.

"It'll be slightly changed, but we're still going to try to make it as magical as we normally do," Hernandez said. 

Typically, the event runs five days, but has been reduced to four this year. 

Christmas in the Park's COVID-19 mitigation plan was approved by the Lake County Health Department on Oct. 21. 

According to the event's COVID-19 mitigation plan, the number of live performances have been reduced and the Letters to Santa night, shuttle bus and photo booth have been eliminated this year. 

In the event's COVID-19 mitigation plan, Hernandez wrote people will be asked to stay home if they are sick or considered high-risk due to the pandemic. 

Attendees also will be asked to adhere to social distancing; wash or sanitize their hands thoroughly after using the bathroom or coming in contact with high-touch areas; and wear a face covering when 6 feet of distancing cannot be maintained. 

To ensure social distancing, markings will be placed on the ground, picnic tables will be spaced out and the line to see Santa has been eliminated. Children will not be permitted to sit on Santa's lap, the plan states. 

Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the event, and staff will frequently clean restrooms and high-touch areas. 

Staff and volunteers, who have to wear masks, will have their temperatures checked and receive a COVID-19 health screening before beginning their shift. 

The full schedule of events include: 

Annual tree lighting ceremony 

When: 7-10 p.m. Nov. 27 

What: The town will host its 16th annual tree lighting ceremony with fireworks beginning at 7 p.m. The Lake Central Band will perform, and kids can drop off their letters to Santa. Santa will be at the park and attendees can stroll along the tree walk or hop on the St. John Express Train. Cookies, hot chocolate and popcorn will be available.

Assemble the Minions 

When: 4-7 p.m. Dec. 5 

What: Kids can grab a photo with a banana-loving Minion. Santa will be at the park and attendees can stroll along the tree walk or hop on the St. John Express Train. Cookies, hot chocolate and popcorn will be available. Children also can drop off their letters to Santa. 

Merry Grinch-mas!

When: 4-7 p.m. Dec. 12 

What: He's a mean one, Mr. Grinch. Whoville's greenest resident will pop by Prairie West Park. Santa also will be at the park and attendees can stroll along the tree walk or hop on the St. John Express Train. Cookies, hot chocolate and popcorn will be available. 

Buddy the Elf 

When: 4-7 p.m. Dec. 19

What: America's favorite elf, Buddy, will be at the park. A musical performance by Sydney DeLisle and Co. also will be featured. Santa will be at the park and attendees can stroll along the tree walk or hop on the St. John Express Train. Cookies, hot chocolate and popcorn will be available. 

For more information, call the clerk-treasurer's office at 219-365-4800, option 4.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

