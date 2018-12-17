A 50-year-old St. John man has been charged in the hit and run death of a Chicago Heights woman.
At approximately 7 p.m. on Nov. 4, sheriff’s police responded to a call of an unresponsive female found on the roadway in the 2100 block of Lincoln Highway near Ford Heights. It was determined that a vehicle struck her and that vehicle had left the scene. The 42-year-old woman, later identified as Penny Pearman, of Chicago Heights, was pronounced dead at the scene.
After a Cook County Sheriff’s Police investigation, Joseph Luecke was charged Dec. 16 with one count of failure to report an accident resulting in death.
He appeared for a bond hearing today at the Markham Courthouse where his bond was set at $50,000.