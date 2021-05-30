 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. John man fatally struck by vehicle, authorities say
alert urgent

St. John man fatally struck by vehicle, authorities say

Lake County coroner's van stock

A Lake County coroner’s van

 The Times

SCHERERVILLE — A 58-year-old St. John man died from his injuries at an area hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the 1000 block of West U.S. 30 Saturday night, authorities said.

Daniel Bandstra was pronounced dead at 11:12 p.m. at Franciscan Health Dyer, the Lake County coroner said.

Ride along with LaPorte Police Specialist Justin Dyer as he patrols the streets of LaPorte.

Schererville Police and Fire responded at 9:57 p.m. in reference to a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident on U.S. 30. Bandstra was walking across the street when he was struck, Schererville Police Cmdr. Kevin Wagner said.

A UCAN helicopter was called in to transport Bandstra, but he was transported to Franciscan Health Dyer sooner due to his injuries, Wagner said.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Schererville Police Department's detective bureau at 219-322-5000 or the crime tip hotline at 219-865-4646.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccine supply exceeds demand

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Visuals and Online Interactives Director

Kale is a photojournalist and digital producer with the Times. He is a Region native, hailing from Schererville. He shoots photos, writes feature stories and produces Byline, a Times podcast. Email: kale.wilk@nwi.com Phone: 219-933-3393

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts