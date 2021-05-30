St. John man fatally struck by vehicle, authorities say

SCHERERVILLE — A 58-year-old St. John man died from his injuries at an area hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the 1000 block of West U.S. 30 Saturday night, authorities said.

Daniel Bandstra was pronounced dead at 11:12 p.m. at Franciscan Health Dyer, the Lake County coroner said.

Schererville Police and Fire responded at 9:57 p.m. in reference to a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident on U.S. 30. Bandstra was walking across the street when he was struck, Schererville Police Cmdr. Kevin Wagner said.

A UCAN helicopter was called in to transport Bandstra, but he was transported to Franciscan Health Dyer sooner due to his injuries, Wagner said.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Schererville Police Department's detective bureau at 219-322-5000 or the crime tip hotline at 219-865-4646.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.