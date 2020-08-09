St. John Plan Commission approves next section of Three Springs

ST. JOHN — A portion of the third phase of Three Springs has been approved after the developer moved to split the phase in half.
During a Wednesday meeting, Plan Commission members held a public hearing for a primary plat for Three Springs phase three, block one, which only addresses the northern portion of the site.
Doug Rettig, an engineer with DVG Inc., told commissioners the plan for the northern portion is the same as it was presented a year ago, minus the gas pipeline easement in the southern portion of the development.
The southern portion of phase three is on hold, as Rettig and developer Dave Barick revisit the design to address commissioners' concerns about a natural gas pipeline easement within the lots of future homes.
"The south portion of the project will come back before you. We will be seeking revisions to the original plan. We know that's necessary," Rettig said. "But at this time, our focus is on the north end of the site. And whatever we do on the south end will be back before you at a study session, and we'll talk about it then."
Rettig added the 23 lots in the northern portion of the project do not have pipeline easements.
Three Springs phase three, block one, will have a mix of R-1, R-2 and R-3 lots, Rettig said. There will be 13 R-1-sized lots, seven R-2-sized lots and three R-3-sized lots, he has said previously.
In a letter addressed to the Plan Commission on Monday, Town Engineer Ken Kraus said the plans were satisfactory, adding temporary turn-arounds should be required at each of the dead-end streets until the streets are extended. The turn-arounds are not shown on the plans, Kraus said.
The development fee hasn't been established, but will be based on 2% of the construction cost for public improvements, he wrote in the letter.
Attorney David Cerven, who represents Barick and Three Springs, said if the plan was OK in March 2019 and nothing has changed — besides Barick pausing the southern portion of the development — he didn't see any reason why the primary plat should be denied.
"This has been going on for years and years, and I haven't been here for much of them, but it's costing him a fortune to keep tweaking this thing," Cerven said. "I think if it's met the standard, it's met the standard."
Plan Commissioner Yolanda Cardona said its "worthwhile" to note when there is public outcry about issues in a development, it cannot be resolved in one meeting.
She said the proposal addresses some of the concerns residents had.
"He's not putting homes on the pipeline," Cardona said. "We've come a long way, and I think that this is doable."
The commission unanimously approved the primary plat.
