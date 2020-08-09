St. John Plan Commission approves next section of Three Springs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. JOHN — A portion of the third phase of Three Springs has been approved after the developer moved to split the phase in half.

During a Wednesday meeting, Plan Commission members held a public hearing for a primary plat for Three Springs phase three, block one, which only addresses the northern portion of the site.

Doug Rettig, an engineer with DVG Inc., told commissioners the plan for the northern portion is the same as it was presented a year ago, minus the gas pipeline easement in the southern portion of the development.

The southern portion of phase three is on hold, as Rettig and developer Dave Barick revisit the design to address commissioners' concerns about a natural gas pipeline easement within the lots of future homes.

"The south portion of the project will come back before you. We will be seeking revisions to the original plan. We know that's necessary," Rettig said. "But at this time, our focus is on the north end of the site. And whatever we do on the south end will be back before you at a study session, and we'll talk about it then."

Rettig added the 23 lots in the northern portion of the project do not have pipeline easements.