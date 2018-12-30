ST. JOHN — Town employees will get a 3 percent raise in 2019, and the council plans to add three new employees, but the overall budget still will be below this year's.
The total budget for 2018 is $15.86 million, while the budget submitted to and approved by the state Department of Local Government Finance for 2019 is just under $14.55 million. Clerk-treasurer Bethany Hernandez said the drop in total spending is the result of the town receiving a $670,000 state Community Crossing Grant to be used on a couple of road projects in 2018. No similar grant is expected in 2019.
Hernandez said the town's overall assessed value increased by 7 percent to about $84 million, which means the property tax rate will decrease from $0.577 per $100 of assessed value to $0.542 in 2019.
Despite the overall drop in spending, the police and the fire department will see increases of $352,652 and $208,796 respectively next year. The increases are because of each adding an employee as well as getting some new equipment. The police budget will be $2.8 million while the fire department will receive $2.14 million.
The public works department also will add an employee and plans to buy a snowplow, moves that will lead to a $142,011 increase in its budget for a total of $944,811. Hernandez said the additional employees and the snowplow are needed because of the town's growth, which will require an additional plowing route.
The cost of the raises was estimated at $125,000 for the town's 97 full-time and 48 part-time employees. Elected officials will receive the same 3 percent increase after not receiving a raise this year. The council president's pay will be $18,548, and the councilmen will receive $16,230. The clerk-treasurer's salary will go to $89,047.
The town manager's salary will be $110,323; the police chief will receive $104,018; the assistant chief, $86,008; the first chief, $85,638; the building and planning director, $79,567; the public works director, $86,101, and the park superintendent, $59,425.
Plan Commission members will receive $2,000 a year, utility board members $5,796 and sanitary district board members $1,000.