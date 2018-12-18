ST. JOHN — In an attack on his accusers, Police Chief James Kveton is denying accusations he battered a police officer and created a hostile work environment.
Kveton denounced retired federal officer David Delgado for what Kveton said are unfounded claims of misconduct to the media and Clerk-Treasurer Beth Hernandez for what he describes as politically motivated meddling in police affairs.
"I am confident such an investigation will not only vindicate me, but will also disclose the dishonorable motives and misconduct of all individuals involved in the allegations," Kveton said.
St. John Town Council President Christian Jorgensen said he and other council members support the chief and are confident the town's Police Commission can properly investigate all accusations of which he is aware.
Hernandez said Tuesday afternoon she intends to respond to Kveton's accusation.
“I’d like to know which 'false' claims of misconduct Jim is referring to," Delgado said late Tuesday. "I would welcome the opportunity to share with Jim, or the media, the irrefutable documentation, victim statements, video, audio and telephonic evidence of every claim I’ve made, including those referenced in Jim’s statement.”
Allegations of sexual harassment, racial profiling and workplace harassment have roiled the 24-officer St. John Police Department for several years.
The most recent became public late last month when CBS 2 Chicago reported five police officers approached the clerk-treasurer, and several others contacted the news station, to share workplace experiences that involved harassment, fear and a quota for the number of tickets issued each day.
Jorgensen said the Police Commission, whose members are chosen by council, was the proper venue for such complaints, not the clerk-treasurer or Town Council.
Delgado told The Times Kveton battered an officer for turning in his time sheet late, yet Kveton was never disciplined and other officials within the town covered the matter up. Delgado called on Kveton to resign.
Kveton, appointed police chief in 2016, responded Tuesday, "The alleged battery on a member of the Police Department was the subject of two investigations, one of which was by an independent third party. The results of both ... found the allegations unsubstantiated.
"The alleged stipulation of department police to cover up or hide facts during an investigation is a complete fabrication. Additionally, there is a history of the clerk-treasurer attacking me as chief of police and using her office to obstruct my ability to provide honest, ethical law enforcement."
Kveton said her attack began when he refused to dismiss criminal allegations against her father, Mike Fryzel, who is awaiting trial in Lake Criminal Court on sexual battery, official misconduct and theft charges. He is pleading not guilty.
The town paid a former police dispatcher $150,000 to settle a sexual harassment suit filed three years ago against Fryzel, who once was a town councilman and a police commander under a prior police chief.
Hispanic activists prompted a former town police officer to resign two years ago over allegations the officer told a department communications dispatcher he was conducting a "Mexican hunt," according to internal department documents publicly leaked.
Kveton said Delgado is a friend of Hernandez and "has a history of making false claims of misconduct against members of the St. John Police Department and other law enforcement officers in Lake County."
"Each of his claims has been investigated and found to be unfounded or unsubstantiated. This has cost the citizens of St. John thousands."
“I would like to begin by sharing that I have 18 years of federal law enforcement service, where I maintained a top secret national security clearance.
I’d like to know which “false” claims of misconduct Jim is referring to. I would welcome the opportunity to share with Jim, or the media, the irrefutable documentation, victim statements, video, audio and telephonic evidence of every claim I’ve made, including those referenced in Jim’s statement. It is in fact Jim, making false and defamatory statements and allegations against me.”