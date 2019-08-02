ST. JOHN — Residents outraged over $188,000 in bonuses recently handed out to employees took to the streets Thursday to protest and send a message to the current and incoming Town Council members.
More than 20 people rallied at the corner of U.S. 41 and Wicker Avenue Thursday morning, holding signs reading messages including “Fill the potholes, not their pockets!” and “Our tax dollars in the toilet!” as drivers honked their horns in support.
Julie Stevens, a protest organizer, said they selected this location because it's in walking distance to Town Hall — increasing their visibility to employees there.
The protest comes on the heels of the Town Council approval of an ordinance amendment last week that effectively awarded bonuses to its employees, including $25,000 to town manager Steven Kil and $1,000 for all full-time and $500 for part-time employees.
Bonuses in the amount of $10,000 have also been awarded to Police Chief James Kveton, Fire Chief Fred Willman and Building and Planning Director Rick Eberly; $5,000 for the Public Works Foreman Bob Davis and Information Technology Director Jason Dravet; and $2,500 for the Park Superintendent Chip Sobek and Animal Control Officer Jan Kalinowski.
Jerry Koster said because the bonuses are already a done deal, he and other protesters want to send a clear message to the current administration. This past May, four of the five board members — all Republican incumbents — were successfully challenged by newcomers, so a new Republican ticket has already been determined.
“They’re lame ducks and they’re just going to do what they want, and we’re trying to stop them from doing anything else,” Koster said. “There’s many other things that could happen before the end of the year, and we are trying to say ‘Enough is enough.’ We want them to represent the people.’”
Koster said he’s never seen bonuses like this awarded to town employees during his 22 years as a St. John resident. The money, he said, should have been spent on road improvements — something the town desperately needs as a main thoroughfare in the Region and the area’s fasting growing municipality.
Chris Cook, a new St. John resident, said with the new wave of GOP political power in St. John, it’s now up to residents to keep new board members in check come the first of the year, Cook said.
As he held up signs and chatted with fellow residents, Cook said it’s refreshing to see residents so heavily involved in local government here.
He said it’s disappointing to see the council approve such large raises knowing the majority of its members won't be around next year.
“I think they felt they had nothing to lose,” Cook said.
Last month's vote was 3-1-1. Councilman Mike Forbes made the motion to adopt the amendment, and it was seconded by Councilwoman Rose Hejl. President Mark Barenie voted in favor of the motion. Council Vice President Gerald Swets opposed the motion and Councilwoman Libby Popovic abstained.
A statement on the employee bonus policy was given to news media after the meeting. The statement outlined some of the criteria the council looks at when considering employee salaries and wages, noting the council strives to "maintain a dedicated and talented workforce."
Stevens released a statement on behalf of the protesters Thursday, saying group doesn’t object to all bonuses for town employees, some of whom are deserving of the bump, she said.
Stevens told The Times they have issues with the “ridiculously large bonuses” being awarded to two people in particular: $25,000 to Kil and $10,000 to Kveton.
These people have “cost the town the most money in legal fees, millions of dollars in lost grants for road improvement and maintenance, stalled development projects, etc.,” Stevens’ statement read. "That is what this protest is about."
Stevens said the “arbitrary” bonuses were not based on performance nor salary percentages — which is a customary business practice.