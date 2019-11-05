ST. JOHN — St. John residents solidified their picks for new town council leadership Tuesday after constituents overwhelmingly voted out all four incumbent councilmembers up for reelection in last May’s primary election.
Republicans Bryan Blazak and Wayne "Waterman" Pondinas were selected over Democratic challengers Gina Fezler and Rick Thomas to fill the two open at-large seats previously occupied by businessman Mark Barenie and longtime councilman Mike Forbes.
Unchallenged in Tuesday’s general elections, Republicans Michael Schilling, who unseated Ward 2 incumbent Libby Popovic in May, and Paul Panczuk, filling the Ward 1 seat, will round out new members of the council.
The four council newcomers will join Ward 3 representative Gerald Swets, who was not up for reelection, to serve on the five-member council.
"It's our job to come in and try to slowly and surely change the town around and make a proud town," Pondinas said.
The municipal race comes following a contested primary election and months of contentious town meetings in which residents voiced frustration with council leadership.
All four candidates vying for at large seats Tuesday said they hoped to bring greater transparency and public input to the council. Securing a substantial lead in the votes both in the primary and Tuesday elections, Panczuk said he is confident the new council members will have the support of the St. John community.
"Obviously, it's a complete change in leadership in town," Panczuk said. "It was demanded by the residents to address our development, overdevelopment while we neglected our infrastructure."
Schilling said in the coming months the council will work to address the needs of the growing community, focusing on town zoning requirements, road improvements and resources for town parks and public space.
"You do what you think is best for the town," Schilling said.
In other St. John results, incumbent Beth Hernandez, who ran unopposed, will resume her role as the town’s Clerk Treasurer.
In Hernandez's first term, the clerk treasurer's office worked to implement online bill payments for St. John residents. Hernandez said she hopes to further explore alternative payment methods like Venmo and Apple Pay in her next term.
The incoming council members said they also hope to take advantage of technology in town governance, planning to livestream upcoming town council meetings beginning with the new council members' first meeting on Jan. 1.
"I will not let the gavel drop unless the camera's on," Panczuk said.
Blazak said each of the new members brings different strengths to the board with collective experience in finance, town management, zoning and more.
"We sounded the alarm that people cannot get to complacent," Blazak said. "Now, we can start making decisions because we do have the power."