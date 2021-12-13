St. John woman pays for shorting IRS on her taxes

HAMMOND — A St. John business woman received a short prison term Monday for shorting the IRS nearly a quarter million in taxes.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio imposed a six-month term of imprisonment Monday on 52-year-old Stacey Mikler.

She had faced a maximum penalty of 5 years imprisonment when the U.S. attorney’s office first charged her last summer with evading her federal income tax assessment.

She pleaded guilty July 1 to the felony count under an agreement that promised leniency in return for her giving up her right to a jury trial and requiring the government to prove its case against her.

The judge ordered Mikler to begin her prison sentence Jan. 24. After she is released, she then must serve a six-month term of home detention, followed by another six months of court supervision.

The government charged her with failing to report more than $741,000 in gross income over the four-year period.