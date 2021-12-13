St. John woman pays for shorting IRS on her taxes

HAMMOND — A St. John business woman received a short prison term Monday for shorting the IRS nearly a quarter million in taxes.
U.S. District Court Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio imposed a six-month term of imprisonment Monday on 52-year-old Stacey Mikler.
She had faced a maximum penalty of 5 years imprisonment when the U.S. attorney’s office first charged her last summer with evading her federal income tax assessment.
She pleaded guilty July 1 to the felony count under an agreement that promised leniency in return for her giving up her right to a jury trial and requiring the government to prove its case against her.
The judge ordered Mikler to begin her prison sentence Jan. 24. After she is released, she then must serve a six-month term of home detention, followed by another six months of court supervision.
The government charged her with failing to report more than $741,000 in gross income over the four-year period.
Griffith defense attorney Matthew Fech told the court in an earlier memo that Mikler, a professional tax preparer and bookkeeper for several other businesses, “inexplicably” failed to file the correct tax form disclosing her income between 2013 and 2017.
HAMMOND — A St. John business owner pleaded guilty late this week to a federal tax evasion charge.
Fech said this happened when her employment status changed.
He said she previously was an employee whose company that reported her income on a W-2 form, but she later became an independent contractor who was supposed to report her own income on a 1099 form but failed to do so.
Fech said there is no evidence she falsified information.
Fech said she immediately cooperated with the government in the spring of 2018 after learning of the tax issue from investigators.
Fech said she is prepared to pay the government $236,795, in restitution.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane L. Berkowitz states in court papers the interest on her unpaid taxes amounts to $12,878.79.