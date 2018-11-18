ST. JOHN — Joe Bonato wants nothing less than to host the World Series in St. John.
Not the one that featured the Dodgers and the Red Sox this year. At least, not yet. For now, Bonato hopes to bring one of the national championships for youngsters to the town as well as be in a position to have the town host other tournaments that could bring visitors from all over the country to St. John.
To do that is going to take a bit of help from town officials to the tune of about $4.45 million to build a baseball complex with six fields and an indoor pitching and hitting practice facility. If the town needs to hire a project manager, the cost would be $4.94 million.
Bonato, president of the St. John Youth Baseball organization that runs girls softball and boys baseball, was at a recent council meeting to pitch the proposal with several other organization officials and about 40 parents and players.
That presentation was actually the second one on the topic. The baseball organization was at last month’s meeting and was told to bring more information. Bonato said the town has outgrown its current ability to handle all the youngsters wanting to play.
They need more fields not only to accommodate the growing demand but to eliminate scheduling several games a night and have fields to play games rescheduled because of rainouts or other cancellations.
And host a World Series.
“The town is growing, and new families are coming in with young kids,” Bonato said. “We have more than 500 boys in leagues and 12 traveling teams. I’m trying to keep all these kids here. We don’t know where else to go (except to the council). My goal is to get a World Series for whatever age group we can get.”
Brian Gill, vice president of the organization and in charge of girls softball, said the program has grown from 200 girls to more than 320 in the past 12 years, and they are starting to turn girls away for the lack of space to play. The fall season this year has about 500 girls, he said.
Since the last meeting, the developer of the Gates of St. John subdivision called Bonato and offered to donate 20 acres at Cline Avenue and Joliet Street that could accommodate the six fields and the indoor practice facility. The developer also will install the drainage for the project. The $4.5 million will take care of everything else, lights, fences and dugouts. The organization takes care of all the maintenance of the fields through fees charged for participation.
If approved, the boys would have a total of 10 fields (they use four at Civic Memorial Park behind City Hall) and the girls would have nine, including being given exclusive use of the four shared with the boys at Heartland Park. About 500 parking spaces would be provided at the new complex.
“We want to keep these kids off the Xbox and off the streets,” Bonato said.
The group asked for some direction from the council on where to go with the plan. The council asked that the information from the presentation be put in writing for them to review and try to come up with a solution.
Councilman Michael Forbes said the town would have to issue bonds to finance the project, but, so far, he hasn’t heard any objections from anyone on the council to the concept.
Bonato said the SJYB has no target dare for completing the project other than “as soon as we can get it.”