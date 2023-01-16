10 months after contentious elimination, St. John Park Board could return

ST. JOHN — The St. John Park Board was disbanded last spring after a number of contentious meetings and accusations of dysfunction. Just 10 months later, the board may be returning.

During a special meeting held last April, the St. John Town Council agreed to dissolve the park board and replace it with a solely advisory panel tasked with making parks-related recommendations to the council and town manager. The decision was made with a vote of 3-2; Councilmen Wayne Pondinas, R-at-large and Michael Schilling, R-2nd, both opposed the decision.

During another special council meeting held last week, the council voted on an ordinance that would re-establish the Park Board. The council approved the first reading of the legislation with a vote of 4-1; Pondinas was the sole no vote. The ordinance will be voted on again during a future town council meeting.

Pondinas served as the Park Board's council liaison for three years, until former Council President Gerald Swets, R-3rd, made Councilman Mike Aurelio, R-at-large, the liaison.

Last spring, Swets told The Times he decided to "shuffle things around" because he felt the park board was not being transparent enough.

"My concerns with the Park Board started last year when they started working on some of the bigger projects. My ideas were kind of dismissed, and I was disappointed with that,” Swets said. "We [the Town Council] were getting no information on what was happening with the Park Board, we did not know about projects until they were completed.”

Once Aurelio took over, disagreements about what his role should be permeated into board meetings. Former Park Board President Mike Bouvat said he felt liaisons should not actively participate in meetings; instead, they should listen and report important information between the board and the council. Aurelio and Swets saw the liaison position as representing the council's perspective on the board, posing relevant questions and ideas.

The Park Board was disbanded shortly after former St. John Parks Superintendent Tyler McLead announced he would be resigning to take on the same role in Chesterton. The town hired former Dyer Parks Superintendent Michael O'Shea to fill the position in June.

In a statement sent to The Times, Aurelio said that if approved, the new Park Board will consist of five members.

“Unfortunately, the previous Parks Board of four members operated in a bubble, refusing to provide necessary permitting documents and financial documents to council members, and the community. They continued to delay large projects, refused to outline necessary plans, and would not allow inspections, or input from the community," Aurelio wrote. "The new board must be held accountable to the council and taxpayers throughout St. John, by providing adequate transparency from project conceptualization to completion. Planning, permitting, building and inspection expectations have been clearly outlined, and all parties are in agreement. Furthermore, the fifth member of the board will be appointed by the school board, ensuring they have a seat at the table."

Pondinas said he will not support the creation of a new board because St. John already had "a good Park Board. ... We were on a roll." Pondinas has said the former Park Board was able to accomplish a lot for the town, including the community garden at Patnoe Park, the restoration of several basketball and tennis courts, countless town events and the recently completed skatepark located near the Gates of St. John.

"You took a perfectly good machine and got rid of it," Pondinas said.

Aurelio said he wanted to get a new Park Board in place before the town moved forward with the community center project. The Park Board first voted to prioritize the creation of a community center in 2021; however, disagreements between the board and the council delayed the project. Aurelio said the town plans on hiring a needs assessment company to determine the community center's location, size and features.

The next town council meeting is scheduled for Jan. 25, though Aurelio said the council may call another special meeting.

