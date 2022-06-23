After using 7 million gallons of water in one day, St. John issues sprinkler restrictions

ST. JOHN — At the start of this week, St. John residents used a collective 7 million gallons of water in one day, up from the town's average of 2.5 million gallons, Town Manager Joe Wiszowaty said.

With the heat wave that has spread across the Midwest and the South continuing into the start of summer, lawns across the Region are drying out. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, Northwest Indiana is currently experiencing "abnormally dry" conditions, though the area is not in an official drought.

As residents ramp-up lawn irrigation, St. John has seen water levels drop at the Hack Street water tower. To maintain the water budget, the town instituted a sprinkling management plan, on Wednesday.

"We want to make sure we have enough water in our system in case there is a critical issue, in case there is a water main break or a fire," Wiszowaty said.

Going forward, residents should follow an even/odd water schedule — residents with even-numbered addresses should water their lawns on even days; residents with odd-numbered address should water on odd days. The town is also asking residents to refrain from watering between 3 and 7 p.m.

According to the town's website, the management plan is temporary. Residents will be notified when the restrictions are lifted.

Using a water monitoring technology called Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition, or SCADA, the town can tell most sprinkler systems are used on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Similarly, the heaviest water use is between 4 and 8 p.m.

"A lot of people are coming home from work around that time and there is a demand on the system," Wiszowaty said.

St. John officials had to institute a similar plan in the summer of 2020 after the town experienced "a severe water shortage."

The town does not receive any water directly from Lake Michigan; instead it relies on five wells, purchasing additional water from Schererville largely during the summer months when water-use is higher.

Just this week, St. John received approval from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to add two wells. The town also has plans to complete a study analyzing additional water capacity and storage needs.

To increase water storage, Wiszowaty said he would ultimately like to add a ground reservoir to St. John.

"It is not like we are running out of water, we just have to be smart and conserve our water and our resources and we are asking the residents to help us out," Wiszowaty said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.