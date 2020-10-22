Crew Carwash, first tenant in St. John's Shops 96 development, opens

ST. JOHN — The first tenant in the town's multi-million Shops 96 development opened Thursday morning.

The St. John Crew Carwash will be the third in The Region, said Katherine Rayner, marketing supervisor for Crew Carwash.

"We actually opened a few days early," Rayner said. "We were supposed to open on Monday, but we got things completed on time and even early."

Rayner said work on the new car wash has gone well over the past few months, noting the family-owned operation is excited to become a part of the Tri-Town community.

The car wash will be open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. Currently, the St. John location is offering free car washes and will have grand opening specials, Rayner said.

The Indiana-based car wash is one of two known tenants in the Shops 96 development, which was originally set to be complete this fall.

However, bad soils have set the town's portion of the project back a year, Town Manager Craig Phillips said.