Crew Carwash, first tenant in St. John's Shops 96 development, opens
ST. JOHN — The first tenant in the town's multi-million Shops 96 development opened Thursday morning. 

The St. John Crew Carwash will be the third in The Region, said Katherine Rayner, marketing supervisor for Crew Carwash. 

"We actually opened a few days early," Rayner said. "We were supposed to open on Monday, but we got things completed on time and even early." 

Rayner said work on the new car wash has gone well over the past few months, noting the family-owned operation is excited to become a part of the Tri-Town community. 

The car wash will be open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. Currently, the St. John location is offering free car washes and will have grand opening specials, Rayner said. 

The Indiana-based car wash is one of two known tenants in the Shops 96 development, which was originally set to be complete this fall. 

However, bad soils have set the town's portion of the project back a year, Town Manager Craig Phillips said. 

Now, the town is anticipating to wrap its work up by late spring, early summer of 2021, Phillips said. 

Phillips said there are "two major elements" the town has left to complete: replacing bad soils and the construction of a road connection from West 96th Place from U.S. 41 to Joliet Street. 

"That could be accompanied by some improvements to Joliet (Street) between West 96th Place and the intersection with U.S. 41, some pavement and reconstruction as necessary," he said.

At this time, Developer Bruce Boyer said he can't discuss possible tenants, but said the project is "moving along."

"We can't talk about any other stuff right now," Boyer said. "We're working on a number of things." 

Thus far, Centier Bank is the only other known business in Shops 96. The bank broke ground on its new St. John branch at the end of September, which is slated to open next year. 

