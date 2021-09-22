Federal judge upholds GOP's ban on St. John activist

HAMMOND — A longtime St. John political activist remains a Republican Party outcast.

A federal judge refused this week to lift a GOP ban on Joe Hero running for public office for the next five years.

Hero said Wednesday his lawyers are studying the new ruling. He added that the committees that recommended his expulsion from the party are filled with people appointed by the state and county Republican leadership who are trying to stifle his views of where the party should be going.

Dan Dernulc, who was re-elected as Lake County party chairman earlier this year, said he applauded the court’s ruling.

Dernulc said the ban on Hero didn’t just involve him, but was a broadly based decision made by several committees of state and local party officials.

“Joe just wouldn’t work with the party,” Dernulc said.

Hero had been a member of the Republican Party for more than 40 years and served for a quarter century as a GOP precinct committeeman and town chairman.

Hero also has run unsuccessfully as a Republican for several elective offices over the years.

However, Hero has clashed over the years with other local Republicans over party strategy.