Federal judge upholds GOP's ban on St. John activist

HAMMOND — A longtime St. John political activist remains a Republican Party outcast.
A federal judge refused this week to lift a GOP ban on Joe Hero running for public office for the next five years.
Hero said Wednesday his lawyers are studying the new ruling. He added that the committees that recommended his expulsion from the party are filled with people appointed by the state and county Republican leadership who are trying to stifle his views of where the party should be going.
Dan Dernulc, who was re-elected as Lake County party chairman earlier this year, said he applauded the court’s ruling.
Dernulc said the ban on Hero didn’t just involve him, but was a broadly based decision made by several committees of state and local party officials.
“Joe just wouldn’t work with the party,” Dernulc said.
Hero had been a member of the Republican Party for more than 40 years and served for a quarter century as a GOP precinct committeeman and town chairman.
Hero also has run unsuccessfully as a Republican for several elective offices over the years.
However, Hero has clashed over the years with other local Republicans over party strategy.
Hero also has been a critic of the changing character of the town of St. John, mounting challenges to the expansion of Lake Central High School in St. John and the town’s acquisition of residential properties to spur business growth in this prosperous suburb.
Hero became completely estranged from the party in 2015 when he supported political independents running for St. John public offices who shared Hero’s opposition to St. John condemning residential property for new business development.
Hero pitted himself against St. John Republican candidates, giving legal advice, putting up yard signs, and vocally supported the political independents instead.
The party retaliated the following year, banning Hero from identifying as a Republican until after 2026.
Hero tried running as a Republican candidate for an at-large seat on the St. John Council in 2019, but other Republicans convinced the county election board to remove him from that year’s ballot.
Hero sued the county election board that same year, seeking a federal court injunction to let him make a future run as a Republican candidate in the upcoming 2023 St. John town primary.
U.S. District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty ruled this week that Hero’s suit is premature, although the court may help Hero at some future date.
“He is not without a remedy in the future, but he lacks standing today,” Leichty stated.
