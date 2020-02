Firefighters battle early morning house blaze in St. John; none injured

ST. JOHN — Firefighters worked for about two and a half hours Saturday morning to put out a fire in the garage of a home.

First responders were called to the residential fire in the 13000 block of 89th Place shortly after 6:30 a.m., St. John Fire Chief Fred Willman said. Smoke could be seen billowing from a garage attached to the house.

The fire did not spread to the house, and everything in the garage was a total loss, Willman said. The homeowner was the only person present during the time of the fire, and he was not injured.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The scene was cleared around 9 a.m. after firefighters worked to put out hot spots following the blaze. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Willman said.

The St. John Fire Department, Lake Hills Fire Department, Crown Point Fire Department, Schererville Fire Department, St. John Police Department and St. John Public Works Department all assisted on scene.

Check back at nwi.com for updates.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.