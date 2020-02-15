You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Firefighters battle early morning house blaze in St. John
breaking urgent

Firefighters battle early morning house blaze in St. John

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. JOHN — Firefighters worked for about two hours Saturday morning to put out a fire in the garage of a home. 

The St. John and Lake Hills fire departments were called to the residential fire in the 13000 block of 89th Place shortly before 6:30 a.m. Smoke could be seen billowing from a garage attached to the house.

The scene was cleared around 8:30 a.m. after firefighters worked to put out hot spots that lingered following the blaze. 

Fire officials did not immediately respond to a request for more information. 

Check back at nwi.com for updates.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts