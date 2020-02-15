Firefighters battle early morning house blaze in St. John

ST. JOHN — Firefighters worked for about two hours Saturday morning to put out a fire in the garage of a home.
The St. John and Lake Hills fire departments were called to the residential fire in the 13000 block of 89th Place shortly before 6:30 a.m. Smoke could be seen billowing from a garage attached to the house.
The scene was cleared around 8:30 a.m. after firefighters worked to put out hot spots that lingered following the blaze.
Fire officials did not immediately respond to a request for more information.
