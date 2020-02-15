Firefighters battle early morning house blaze in St. John

ST. JOHN — Firefighters worked for about two hours Saturday morning to put out a fire in the garage of a home.

The St. John and Lake Hills fire departments were called to the residential fire in the 13000 block of 89th Place shortly before 6:30 a.m. Smoke could be seen billowing from a garage attached to the house.

The scene was cleared around 8:30 a.m. after firefighters worked to put out hot spots that lingered following the blaze.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fire officials did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

Check back at nwi.com for updates.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.