Gates East units remain deferred; parcel rezoning on June docket

ST. JOHN — Development within Gates East remains on hold while a judge determines if the town breached a settlement agreement with the developer of the subdivision.

During a recent Plan Commission study session — meetings that are open to the public where no official action is taken — plan commission members and Tim Kuiper, attorney for BLB St. John, LLC developer John Lotton, agreed to defer public hearings on development tied to the lawsuit.

A single-family development on the northwest corner of White Oak and 109th avenues; single-family development for unit 24 and part of unit 25 in Gates East; and single-family development for units 27 and 28 in Gates East will not have public hearings at the commission's June 3 meeting.

Though nothing has changed about the parcels, the deadline for the town and BLB to submit findings of fact was extended twice, Kuiper said.

Originally, findings of fact were due March 23. Court records show findings of fact were most recently due on Monday.

The single-family developments will again be discussed during the Plan Commission's study session on June 17.

A replat of unit 22 within Gates East will have a public hearing during the commission's June 3 meeting.