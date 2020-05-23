Gates East units remain deferred; parcel rezoning on June docket

ST. JOHN — Development within Gates East remains on hold while a judge determines if the town breached a settlement agreement with the developer of the subdivision.
During a recent Plan Commission study session — meetings that are open to the public where no official action is taken — plan commission members and Tim Kuiper, attorney for BLB St. John, LLC developer John Lotton, agreed to defer public hearings on development tied to the lawsuit.
A single-family development on the northwest corner of White Oak and 109th avenues; single-family development for unit 24 and part of unit 25 in Gates East; and single-family development for units 27 and 28 in Gates East will not have public hearings at the commission's June 3 meeting.
Though nothing has changed about the parcels, the deadline for the town and BLB to submit findings of fact was extended twice, Kuiper said.
Originally, findings of fact were due March 23. Court records show findings of fact were most recently due on Monday.
The single-family developments will again be discussed during the Plan Commission's study session on June 17.
A replat of unit 22 within Gates East will have a public hearing during the commission's June 3 meeting.
In January, BLB filed a petition after the newly elected Town Council rezoned property back to R-1 — a "direct violation" of a settle agreement the parties reached in June 2019, records show.
Instead of a monetary settlement, parties agreed to "a creative solution," which required the town to annex and consider rezoning parcels of land so BLB and its affiliates, like LBL Development, LLC, could construct The Gates East. The solution, the petition states, helped St. John avoid a $3.3 million judgment.
Developer files petition, says St. John is in violation of settlement after town council rezones Gates East
According to the petition, the agreement has two key conditions: the town to support the rezoning of 108 acres of land, also known as The Gates East subdivision, from R-1 to R-2 planned united development (PUD); and to consider rezoning 14 parcels (111 acres) from R-1 to R-2 PUD.
Resolution 2020-01-01 reverted the 111 acres of land in Gates East back to R-1, along with 40 acres on the west side of town near Heartland Park.
As of Thursday, the lawsuit remains pending.
Kyle Palinca
Clarisa Smith
Ryan Ruthrauff
Benjamin Sida
Suzanne J. Sankowski
The Wilks
Robert MacNeill
Casey Jankowski
Ricky Westerhoff
Zooey Yates
Ellie Gerstner
Megan Sterk
Don Wirick
Hunter Savka
Dylan Lenburg
Brian Brophy
Trey Girolimon
Milo Croll
Josh and AJ Graper
Adam Graper
Oley Newberry
Nicole Kman
Jim Baze
Adam and Stephanie Daniel
Dominic Jovanoski
Gallery
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!