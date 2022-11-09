Getting stronger every year: New development, infrastructure highlighted in 2022 St. John State of the Town

ST. JOHN — When Joe Wiszowaty took over as town manager, had no idea what adventures and challenges lay in store.

Nine months later, he has passed his first budget, completed several projects and delivered his first State of the Town address.

Business owners, town employees and representatives from the Lake Central School Corp. gathered to hear about it Wednesday during the St. John-Dyer Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

"I believe a vision is fundamental," Wiszowaty told the crowd. "Over this next year we will begin to engage the residents on a host of critically important, long-term planning to help shape our future vision for the town."

St. John has seen significant turnover in the town manager position over the past few years. Chris Salatas left in February after less than a year to become Cedar Lake's town manager. Salatas succeeded Craig Phillips, who resigned 10 months into the job.

Wiszowaty was hired in March.

"St. John has had its share of town managers," he said. "So it was important to me to make sure we began to get things right and provide the continuity that our community needs."

A big part of getting things right has been promoting controlled growth in the town. According to the U.S. census, St. John had a population of 21,448 in 2021 and 14,850 in 2010. So far this year, the Building and Planning Department has issued 1,340 permits for construction.

Public-safety resources have had to keep pace with the booming population. This fall, the Town Council approved a 2023 budget of about $25 million, which includes money for two police officers and two firefighters among seven new full-time city positions.

The fire department has responded to more than 1,800 calls for service from a staff of 14 full-time firefighters. The Police Department has 24 full-time officers.

"Business prospers when crime is low. Residential development continues to grow when people feel protected," Wiszowaty said.

Wiszowaty said the town is excited to begin the creation of a riverfront district, a project that will allow the town to obtain more liquor licenses. The riverfront district will likely extend along U.S. 41 from the train tracks near Schillings to just south of the Shrine of Christ's Passion.

The town is also preparing to begin construction on St. John Commons, a mixed-use development planned for 10201 Calumet Ave. The project will consist of two retail buildings that have office space and condos.

As the population grows, infrastructure will have to be maintained and expanded. The "reinvention" of 93rd Avenue will increase parking along the road an reduce congestion. The three-phase project encompasses sections of 93rd Avenue on either side of U.S. 41 and Keilman Street.

Over the next year, St. John hopes to improve residents' quality of life through Parks Department-led initiatives. Wiszowaty said the town has has partnered with the St. John VFW and American Legion to create a veteran's memorial at Civic Park. Over the next few months, the Parks Department will be completing a needs assessment to help guide the design of a Community and Senior Center, although a location for the building has not been selected.

"I'm pleased to report to you that the state of our town is strong and getting stronger every year," Wiszowaty said.