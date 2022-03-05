Joe Wiszowaty named St. John Town Manager

ST. JOHN — The town has named Joe Wiszowaty as its new town manager.

A lifelong Region resident, Wiszowaty first learned the ins and outs of local government shortly after graduating high school. He served as a trustee for the village of Sauk Village, Illinois, from 1989 to 1993. At the time he was one of the youngest elected officials in Illinois.

Since then he has worked as the director of community and economic development for Sauk Village and for Calumet City before being hired as the village administrator for Sauk Village in May of 2021.

“I wanted to be involved in the community even when I was too young to run,” Wiszowaty said of his early interest in local government.

During a Thursday night meeting, the St. John Town Council approved Wiszowaty's contract with a vote of 4-1, with Councilman Wayne Pondinas, R-at large, voting no. Pondinas took issue with Wiszowaty's starting salary of $108,000, saying he should start at $100,000.

“New people should not come in at full scale, nothing against him or where he came from, that’s just my opinion,” Pondinas said. “I would rather not go full until we let him prove himself."

The council unanimously approved hiring Wiszowaty. He will start Monday, succeeding Chris Salatas, who worked as town manager from June 2021 to February 2022 and is now the Cedar Lake town manager.

Wiszowaty plans on filling his first week with plenty of meetings, to "hear the needs of the staff." He also wants to get to know the Town Council and plans on working alongside them to move the town forward.

“I want to work well with the Town Council,” Wiszowaty said. “Yes, we are going to disagree, but we will not be disagreeable."

One of his first plans is to help craft a strategic plan for the town. The ample development occurring in St. John is "exciting to see." Wiszowaty said he hopes the strategic plan will help map out future growth.

"St. John is a great community, and we want to take to the next level,” Wiszowaty said.

