Kolling Elementary named 1 of 8 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Indiana

ST. JOHN — Lake Central School Corp.'s Kolling Elementary School was named Thursday among eight Indiana schools to earn the U.S. Department of Education's prestigious National Blue Ribbon designation.

The National Blue Ribbon distinction is awarded annually to public and private schools across the country that demonstrate high performance or improvements in student achievement.

The awards program, created in 1982, is part of a nationwide effort to identify and disseminate information about best practices in education, according to an Indiana Department of Education news release.

“Building a school community focused on student achievement and growth is a foundation for academic excellence and success,” State Superintendent Jennifer McCormick said in the IDOE release. "I congratulate Indiana’s Blue Ribbon Schools for their commitment to creating a climate centered around establishing and maintaining high academic expectations. Their work deserves this national recognition.”

In this year's program, 367 schools among 47 states, the District of Columbia and the Department of Defense Education Activity were named National Blue Ribbon Schools. Of those, 317 were public schools and 50 were non-public schools.