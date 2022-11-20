Lake Central cheer team takes state title

ST. JOHN — Hard work, a competitive spirit and veteran coaches have proven to be a winning formula for the cheerleading program at Lake Central High School.

The Lake Central varsity cheerleading team recently brought home the Indiana Cheer Championship state title.

The team, which was slated to compete in regionals this weekend, hopes to advance to nationals in Orlando, Florida, to defend last year's winning title, assistant coach John Powers said.

"We have always had a very successful program for several years. As we raise the bar, the kids keep going higher and higher," Powers said.

The team won the state title Nov. 5 at New Castle High School in New Castle.

That team was coached by Joan Loden, Powers and Haley Loden and consists of Madelyn Biggerstaff, Addison Black, Alex Brooks, Carlie Gabler, Aislinn Hays, Haley Junkin, Mary Keelan, Cali Kroncke and Holli Lagalo.

It also includes Grace Mills, Lailah Misouria, Cadence Moore, Peyton Morris, Calixta Morse, Catalina Murray, Jules Perko, Ginger Salentre, Emma Speck, Grace Swinarski, Kyleigh Tattini and Stephanie Tuftedal.

"This is the highest honor they achieve at the state level. They competed against many teams throughout the state and practiced long hours to obtain this honor. Not only did they take first place in the "Time-Out Division" but they were runners up in the "Co-ed Varsity Division" as well," said parent Christine Gabler.

Earlier this year, Lake Central High School Varsity Cheerleaders brought home first-time national honors at a competition held in Orlando.

The Lake Central cheerleaders won the 2022 UCA National Championship in the large varsity non-building division.

The competition hosted thousands of teams all over the U.S. and is the highest competitive level there is for high school cheerleading, Gabler said.

The event took place Feb. 11-13 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando.

"We've been going to nationals for several years. This was our first year bringing home a win," head coach Loden said.

Loden has been coaching cheerleading for 35 years, and Powers has some 25 years of experience both at Lake Central and at other high schools.

Loden said longevity of coaching serves as a definite asset in building a winning team.

"And we are very competitive," he said.

In addition to some eight hours of practice a week, the team also cheers at boys football games and both boys and girls basketball games.

"Cheerleading has become so much more competitive. They are athletes. We go all year," Loden said.

Powers said the team's success is built on both camaraderie and hard work.

"One of the values we teach is treating each other like a family, treating each other with respect and reaching our goals," Powers said.

